Temple University Health System Selects ElectrifAi's Practical Artificial Intelligence Solutions to Improve Financial Performance and Reduce Risk

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, announced today its collaboration with Temple Health, which is a leading Philadelphia-based academic health system that is driving medical advances through clinical innovation, pioneering research and world-class education.Temple Health will leverage ElectrifAi's pre-built machine learning models for spend and contract to drive operational efficiency, cost savings, spending control, increased revenue and risk reduction.

ElectrifAi's 17 years of practical machine learning expertise with regard to spend analytics, contract management, customer/patient engagement and machine learning models will help optimize and improve the operations of Temple Health.

Edward Scott, CEO of ElectrifAi said: "For years, our customers in financial services, telecommunications and retail have been leveraging practical machine learning. It was only a matter of time before we integrated pre-built machine learning models into the healthcare environment. The healthcare community can now accelerate their machine learning efforts with our solutions to drive revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvements in today's fast-changing business climate."

"ElectrifAi's advanced technology will significantly facilitate efficient contracting and financial accounting for Temple Health, with increased data-driven granularity," said Michael A. Young, MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Temple University Health System and Temple University Hospital. "We look forward to a productive working relationship."

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500 companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi. To learn more visit www.electrifAi.net and follow us on Twitter @ElectrifAi and on LinkedIn.

About Temple Health

Temple University Health System (TUHS) is a $2.2 billion academic health system dedicated to providing access to quality patient care and supporting excellence in medical education and research. The Health System includes Temple University Hospital (TUH); TUH-Episcopal Campus; TUH-Jeanes Campus; TUH-Northeastern Campus; Temple University Hospital – Fox Chase Cancer Center Outpatient Department; TUH-Northeastern Endoscopy Center; The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center, together with The Institute for Cancer Research, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center; Fox Chase Cancer Center Medical Group, Inc., The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center's physician practice plan; Temple Transport Team, a ground and air-ambulance company; Temple Physicians, Inc., a network of community-based specialty and primary-care physician practices; and Temple Faculty Practice Plan, Inc., TUHS's physician practice plan. TUHS is affiliated with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Temple Health refers to the health, education and research activities carried out by the affiliates of Temple University Health System (TUHS) and by the Katz School of Medicine. TUHS neither provides nor controls the provision of health care. All health care is provided by its member organizations or independent health care providers affiliated with TUHS member organizations. Each TUHS member organization is owned and operated pursuant to its governing documents.

Non-discrimination notice: It is the policy of Temple University Hospital and The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center, that no one shall be excluded from or denied the benefits of or participation in the delivery of quality medical care on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity/expression, disability, age, ancestry, color, national origin, physical ability, level of education, or source of payment.

