Temple University Renames College of Liberal Arts Main Campus Building in Honor of Citius Pharmaceuticals Executive Chairman Leonard Mazur

CRANFORD, N.J., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products with a focus on oncology, anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies, today announced that Citius Executive Chairman Leonard Mazur and his wife, Helena Mazur, were honored by Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, which renamed the main building housing the College of Liberal Arts (CLA) to Leonard and Helena Mazur Hall in recognition of the Mazur's longstanding commitment to Temple University's students and alumni.

Leonard and Helena Mazur Hall, Temple University, College of Liberal Arts, Philadelphia, PA

"Leonard has been an invaluable advisor and supporter of our college's vision to provide every liberal arts graduate with the skills and experiences needed to transition successfully from their lives as students to beginning professionals. This latest major gift from Leonard and Helena will help us make higher education more accessible for a greater number of students and remove financial barriers to their participation in the kinds of experiential learning that set them up for successful careers," stated Richard Deeg, PhD, Dean of Temple University College of Liberal Arts.

Mr. Mazur earned an MBA from Temple University's Fox School of Business and an undergraduate degree from Temple University's College of Liberal Arts. He joined CLA's Board of Visitors in 2006 and has since served as an advisor to the Dean of the College.

As champions of students launching their careers, Mr. and Mrs. Mazur established and endowed a program to bringing alumni and students together to build alumni-supported networks. Since 2014, the Leonard and Helena Mazur Alumni Networking event series is now an integral part of CLA's programming to assist students with their professional development.

"Helena and I are deeply honored by this recognition from my alma mater, a university which has had a profound impact on me personally and throughout my career," said Mr. Mazur. "It is our appreciation and great respect for Temple University's educational excellence and commitment to student achievement that drives our ongoing support of this institution. With a state-of-the-art facility to support and inspire students, we are grateful for the opportunity to encourage the next generation of students to better themselves and their communities, and are humbled to represent Temple with our names on CLA's landmark building."

Leonard and Helena Mazur Hall, formerly named Anderson Hall, was opened in 1973 and houses most of the University's Humanities departments as well as Intellectual Heritage, the core courses that every undergraduate student takes. The Dean's office is also located in the building. Renovations were completed in 2020, expanding the Hall to include a state-of-the-art Atrium and a lush terrace adjoining Mazur Hall to Gladfelter Hall. Mazur Hall is located at the eastern entrance of campus; thousands of students walk by or take classes in this building daily.

About Leonard Mazur

Mr. Mazur is an accomplished entrepreneur and pharmaceutical industry executive with notable success in founding and building multiple healthcare companies and creating value and returns for investors throughout his five-decade career. Mr. Mazur was the co-founder and Chairman of Leonard-Meron Biosciences, Inc. prior to its merger with Citius in March 2016. He was previously the co-founder and Vice Chairman of Akrimax Pharmaceuticals, LLC, which specialized in cardiovascular and general pharmaceutical products. From 2005 to 2012, Mr. Mazur co-founded and served as the Chief Operating Officer of Triax Pharmaceuticals LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company producing prescription dermatological drugs. As founder and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a dermatological products company that marketed its products through dermatologists' offices and co-promoted products for major pharmaceutical companies, he successfully negotiated the company's sale in 2003 to Pierre Fabre, a leading global pharmaceutical company. Mr. Mazur has extensive sales, marketing, and business development experience from previous tenures at Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation, ICN Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Knoll Pharma (a division of BASF), and Cooper Laboratories, Inc.

Mr. Mazur was born in Ansbach, Germany, and emigrated with his family to the U.S. at an early age. Mr. Mazur served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve while studying at Temple University for his undergraduate degree. He earned his MBA from Temple University's Fox School of Business in 1975.

Mr. Mazur is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor presented annually to those who immigrated to the United States during the Ellis Island era and have shown an outstanding commitment to serving the United States either professionally, culturally, or civically.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company has two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), which has completed enrollment in its Pivotal Phase 3 trial. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Through its subsidiary, NoveCite, Inc., Citius is developing a novel proprietary mesenchymal stem cell treatment derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for acute respiratory conditions, with a near-term focus on acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

