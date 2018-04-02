Temple University's Fox School of Business to honor technology leaders at 18th annual IT Awards

This year, IBIT will recognize: John Turner of 3M; James Rhee of Ashley Stewart; and Dave Kotch of FMC Corporation.

"The IT industry is rapidly evolving and requires adept and flexible leaders like John, James, and Dave," said Dr. M. Moshe Porat, Dean of the Fox School. "That's why we are proud to honor them as this year's Fox IT Awards recipients. They join a rich pantheon of industry leaders who have been recognized at this annual event, and their example will serve the future of the industry and the current students at the Fox School."

John Turner will receive the Fox IT Leader Award, given annually to a person who demonstrates leadership in the use and development of IT in business. Turner is Vice President and Chief Information Officer at 3M, a global science company producing innovations that improve lives daily.

James Rhee will receive the Fox IT Innovator Award, given annually in recognition of innovation in the application of IT to create business opportunity. Rhee serves as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ashley Stewart, a leading multimedia fashion brand at the forefront of omni-channel retail and social commerce.

Dave Kotch will receive the Fox IT Award for Distinguished Alumni, given annually to a graduate of the Fox School in recognition of a distinguished career in IT. Kotch is Vice President and Chief Information Officer of FMC Corporation, one of the world's leading specialty companies focused on agriculture and lithium technologies.

"Our Fox School MIS students can look to this year's three deserving recipients as role models," said Dr. David Schuff, Professor and Chair of the Department of Management Information Systems at Temple's Fox School of Business. "They are examples to our students of how IT leadership shapes the future of business."

Added Dr. Munir Mandviwalla, IBIT's Executive Director and Associate Professor of MIS at the Fox School: "Digital transformation is changing every industry. Consistent with its industry engagement mission, IBIT is proud to identify and recognize exceptional digital transformation leaders in the manufacturing, retail, and chemical industries."

Recipients of the 2018 IT Awards are nominated and selected by a committee comprised of senior leadership at the Fox School of Business, the Fox IT Advisory Board, and previous award recipients.

