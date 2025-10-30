Templeton Brings It Home: First Single Barrel Rye Crafted in Iowa from Grain to Glass

A milestone release celebrating craftsmanship, community, and authenticity.

TEMPLETON, Iowa, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Templeton Distillery proudly unveils its inaugural rye whiskey, a Single Barrel release marking a pivotal moment in the brand's evolution. This limited-time-only expression is meticulously distilled, aged, and bottled at cask strength right at the Templeton Distillery.

Templeton Single Barrel Rye

Born from a vision to craft whiskey in the heart of small-town Iowa - after garnering numerous awards for its aging capabilities of sourced whiskey - Templeton's evolution to crafting its own distilled whiskey from grain to glass began when the distillery opened its doors nearly eight years ago. Now, that vision reaches its fruition with the first rye barrels that were laid down at the distillery, now produced as the inaugural Single Barrel release - a rye whiskey that captures the individuality of every cask and the spirit of the community that built it.

"We're proud to introduce Templeton Single Barrel Rye - a whiskey crafted for our fans and connoisseurs alike," said Shane Fitzharris, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial at Infinium Spirits. "This release embodies our spirit of innovation while honoring our rich heritage, setting a new benchmark for excellence in American whiskey. Every pour offers a rare and remarkable expression of character and craft - no two barrels alike, each with its own distinct personality and complexity."

Bottled at cask strength, Templeton Single Barrel offers a bold, warming rye experience - with aromas of spice and oak layered over subtle sweetness. Each sip unfolds with depth and intensity, leading to a rich, lingering finish that reflects the soul of Templeton's small-batch craftsmanship.

Best enjoyed neat, with a splash of water, or in a classic Old Fashioned, Templeton Single Barrel highlights the brand's signature rye character.

Old Fashioned Recipe:

2 oz Templeton Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

0.25 oz Demerara syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: grapefruit peel

Method:

Add syrup and bitters into a chilled rocks glass.

Stir until combined.

Fill a rocks glass with one large ice cube, add Templeton Single Barrel, and gently stir until chilled.

Express the oil from the grapefruit peel over the glass and use it as a garnish.

Bottled at barrel proof, this release is crafted from a 95% rye, 5% malted barley mash bill and matured in charred new American oak barrels. Templeton Single Barrel is now available (MSRP $49.99) at select retailers and online here for a limited time only. To find a local retailer or learn more, visit www.templetondistillery.com .

About Templeton American Whiskey

Templeton American Whiskey is built on a historic legacy of craftsmanship, innovation, and bold flavor. Born in the small town of Templeton, Iowa, our whiskey traces its roots back to the Prohibition era, when local bootleggers perfected a rye whiskey that became legendary. Today, we carry that tradition forward, crafting high-quality American whiskey that embodies perseverance, authenticity, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence.

With our new distillery in our small hometown, we are continuously refining our craft—melding the skills and time-honored techniques of our local community with modern innovation and state-of-the-art production. As we continue to evolve from independent bottler to full-scale distiller, our focus is on expanding production, maintaining consistency with our popular legacy offerings, enhancing sustainability efforts, and introducing innovative new expressions.

Our portfolio includes award-winning expressions such as Templeton Rye 6 Year, Templeton Rye 10 Year, Templeton Midnight Rye, and Templeton Straight Rye, as well as our first distillate release, Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon. Every bottle is a testament to the strength of community and masterful blending that define Templeton Whiskey.

More than just a drink, Templeton Whiskey is a symbol of our legacy—crafted for those who appreciate real moments, real character, and real whiskey. With new releases on the horizon, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of American whiskey-making while honoring our town's history and the bold spirit that started it all.

About Infinium Spirits

Founded in 2005, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company based in San Diego, California. Infinium specializes in building and accelerating the growth of its premium and innovative spirits portfolio through unparalleled sales, marketing, and distribution expertise. With a footprint in more than 75 countries and a steadfast commitment to consumer-driven innovation, Infinium Spirits is reshaping the global spirits industry.

