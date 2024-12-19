Tempo by Hilton & Homewood Suites by Hilton Open in Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina

In addition to modern accommodations and warm hospitality, guests can enjoy prime access to Raleigh's downtown business offices and top attractions, including the Raleigh Convention Center, Red Hat Amphitheater & Warehouse District, Capitol building, Martin Marietti Center for the Performing Arts, and City Market.

"We are thrilled to officially open our doors and begin welcoming guests to Tempo by Hilton Raleigh Downtown and Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Downtown," said Karan Patel, vice president of CN Hotels. "Tempo is one of Hilton's newest and most innovative brands and will provide travelers to Raleigh with a distinctive and unique lifestyle lodging option while Homewood Suites is known for its home-away-from-home experience, perfect for extended stay guests. Our sophisticated spaces paired with our unbeatable downtown location and versatile food & beverage offerings were all curated with Raleigh's visitors and residents in mind. We look forward to contributing to the city's continued growth and serving as the backdrop for memorable experiences through these properties."

A convergence of comfort and convenience, Tempo by Hilton Raleigh Downtown is designed for the rhythm of life. Travelers can maintain their health and wellness routine with a state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness guestroom options outfitted with Peloton bikes, Peloton yoga mats, resistance bands, TheragunElite and a Therabody Wave Roller. From thoughtfully handpicked art pieces supporting Raleigh's arts community to spa-inspired showers and amenities, every element in the hotel's 127 spacious rooms is purposefully designed to enhance the guest experience, including well-lit Get-Ready Zones, an ideal spot to kick-start the day, get organized, or catch up on work.

A commitment to sustainable operations, Tempo's Hydration Bar, prominently featured in the lobby, offers Still, Sparkling, and Alkaline-filtered water. In addition to the lobby-level Hydration Bar, each guest floor provides accessible hydration stations, making it easy for guests to refill their water bottles throughout their stay. In partnership with Planet Water Foundation and Klean Kanteen, guests may purchase reusable water bottles from the gift shop, with $2 from each bottle helping to support water-insecure communities all over the world. In addition, Hilton Global Foundation, Tempo by Hilton, and Tempo by Hilton Raleigh Downtown will fund a fourth AquaTower water filtration system that will bring clean, safe water to a community, benefiting up to 1,800 people in a selected location.

"Tempo by Hilton is redefining the lifestyle hotel experience, and we're proud to introduce our first property in North Carolina with Tempo by Hilton Raleigh Downtown," said Kevin Morgan, brand leader, Tempo by Hilton. "From thoughtfully curated wellness-focused amenities to our signature Hydration Bar, every detail is designed to support the rhythm of life and enhance the stay for today's modern traveler in the heart of Raleigh's vibrant downtown."

The pet-friendly Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Downtown features 134 apartment-style suites with separate living and sleeping spaces and fully equipped kitchens, along with a range of thoughtful amenities to help extended-stay guests feel at home, including daily complimentary breakfast with the brand's signature breakfast tacos and an evening reception every Wednesday with free drinks and bites. Guests can maintain their wellness routine courtesy of the shared state-of-the-art fitness center which is open 24/7. The perfect venue for corporate events and special moments, the dual-brand hotel offers more than 3,300 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space with enhanced AV capabilities.

"At Homewood Suites by Hilton, we're dedicated to creating spacious, welcoming accommodations where guests can unwind and feel at home, whether staying for a night or an extended trip," said Rick Colling, brand leader, Homewood Suites by Hilton. "This dual-branded project represents an exciting step forward for our brand, blending homelike comforts with elevated amenities that connect travelers to the center of activity in Raleigh."

Catering to hotel guests and residents working and visiting downtown, Moonsong Bar + Cafe is located on the lobby level of the building, serving sophisticated, clean and natural food options. From the signature avocado smash and energizing smoothies to fresh bowls, wraps and sandwiches, the café is the brainchild of Australian coffee concept Bluestone Lane and offers a diverse and clean menu specializing in options for vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free preferences. Smoothies, gourmet coffee creations, spirited or free-spirited craft cocktails are made to order with ample space for guests to work, create, connect and unwind.

Inspired by Raleigh's nickname, the City of Oaks, Urban Oak is perched on the 13th floor of the building. The tallest rooftop bar and lounge in the Triangle area, the sophisticated rooftop lounge represents a unique fusion of the natural elements and the urban environment, a nod to the city's rich past and eclectic future. Boasting elevated tapas, creative craft cocktails, live music and DJ performances, and sweeping views of downtown Raleigh, Urban Oak is slated to open early next year.

