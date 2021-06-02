Tempo Names Shannon Mason As VP & GM, New Ecosystems

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempo, a leader in team time management and productivity-enhancing solutions, today announced it has brought on Shannon Mason to lead the company's expansion into markets beyond the Atlassian ecosystem. Tempo is the largest and best-selling developer tool in the Atlassian marketplace and is relied upon by more than 20,000 customers for time tracking and resource planning.

In this newly-created role, Ms. Mason will create, own and execute a go-to-market strategy and execution plan for taking Tempo's award-winning product suite into new markets, and lead Tempo's transformation and growth in the Cloud segment.

Ms. Mason has led high performing Product Engineering and Solutions Teams focusing on the unique challenges facing complex product development efforts. For more than a decade, her focus on strategy development and execution coupled with a background in neuroscience and psychology has driven a number of Product, Solutions Engineering, Market Expansion, and Consulting roles. Rooted in Lean/Agile Principles and cloud-native computing, she led Rally Software's strategic product vision and enterprise customer growth while VP of Product, built GitLab's western Enterprise Solutions Architect team driving expansion in the savvy PNW, California, Denver, and Utah markets and most recently acted as strategic Chief of Staff at Digital.ai focusing on critical initiatives for the CEO. Her background in SaaS, modern product development practices, and enterprise software will bring Tempo's vision to reality.

"Tempo has built itself into the leading time management and resource planning tool for the software development industry, leveraging the strength and breadth of the Atlassian ecosystem. Over time, we've heard calls for us to branch out into additional development environments, and we're in a position now with Shannon's help to do that," said Mark Lorion, CEO, Tempo. "Under her leadership, Tempo will soon be working across multiple platforms. She'll also drive our portfolio of plugins through a variety of new partnerships, which we're excited to announce over the next few months."

Understanding time is crucial for organizations with development teams as they need to comprehend how time--their most precious and finite resource--is used. Traditional time tracking software is clunky and unintuitive and frequently costs users time, rather than saving them more of it. Tempo gives business leaders the key insights they need to understand and optimize their development teams' work.

"This is an incredible opportunity to take all the technological know-how and community goodwill of an industry-leader like Tempo, and make immediate inroads to new markets where I know our solutions will be embraced," said Shannon Mason, the newly-named VP and GM, New Ecosystems for Tempo. "Development teams and business leaders alike appreciate the ability to get deeper insights into how their time is invested, and to use it more wisely to generate more value for their customers and organizations. Our goal is to offer that enabling platform across more environments so a broader range of enterprises can derive the same benefits as those already working with Atlassian."

About Tempo

Tempo Software offers integrated applications for time management, resource planning, and budget management for software engineering and product management teams. Our customers gain an unrivaled understanding of time and effort, and they improve how their teams plan and manage their work. This provides an aligned understanding of and plan for how time –the most precious, and finite resource–is optimized. Tempo Software is seamlessly integrated across popular DevOps tools and a natural and automated part of users' workflows.

Headquartered in Boston and with offices in Reykjavik, Iceland and Montreal, Canada, Tempo Software is one of the largest and most successful companies in the Atlassian ecosystem. Tempo has more than 20,000 customers across a range of industries in more than 100 countries. It works with hundreds of partners around the world, offering resale, training, and consultancy in local languages. Tempo is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian, with Japanese coming soon.

