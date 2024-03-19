Tempo Therapeutics Secures Series A Financing to Advance Cutting-Edge Tissue Scaffold Products into Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempo Therapeutics, Inc ("Tempo") a leading innovator in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, today announced the successful completion of its $12 million Series A equity financing round, led by Galaxy-Sirius Partners and Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC). The funding will propel Tempo forward as it advances its revolutionary Microporous-Annealed-Particle (MAP) technology platform and takes its synthetic tissue scaffold candidates into clinical trials. In conjunction with the financing, Steven Sands of Galaxy Partners and a representative from JJDC will join the board.

With this financing, Tempo is entering into the first ever clinical trials of surgical scaffolds based on MAP technology. As the sole developer of MAP technology-based tissue scaffolds, Tempo is poised to reach critical development milestones by establishing the safety and effectiveness of its two lead products: TT101, for complex surgical sites with exposed bone, tendon, or fascia; and TT108 for fascial incision site reinforcement.

"At Tempo Therapeutics, we are driven by a commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of regenerative medicine," said Westbrook Weaver, Founder and CEO of Tempo Therapeutics. "The successful completion of our Series A financing is a testament to the confidence placed in our vision by our investors. Together, we are poised to unlock new horizons in tissue engineering and redefine what is possible in regenerative medicine."

"Tempo is at the forefront of transforming medical outcomes through a genuine regenerative medical technology breakthrough. We immediately saw a revolutionary and disruptive technology coupled with a very large market opportunity," said Marty Sands of Galaxy Sirius Partners, who led the round. "Tempo has a platform patented technology that can meaningfully alter the medical outcomes of a significant amount of surgical procedures."

"We were drawn to Tempo's simple but elegant technology platform, and were impressed by the capability that it has shown in clinically relevant animal studies. Tempo's ability to transform scarring into healthy stronger native tissue has an unquantifiable number of surgical applications," said Marty Sands. "Tempo is at a pivotal time in their development as they pursue human clinical testing. If the application stimulates growth of native, natural, regenerated tissue instead of weak scar tissue, this is going to generate a great deal of momentum and attention."

"Tempo Therapeutics might be one of the very few platform technologies that, if it is proven to work on humans, can be used in a myriad of surgical procedures and therapeutic areas. This could positively alter patient outcomes across the widest scope of procedures and indications I have ever seen," commented Steven Sands, who will be joining the board on behalf of Galaxy-Sirius Partners. He added, "With a strong set of compelling, clinically-relevant animal testing in hand, this round allows Tempo to enter the clinic to generate critical and valuable data. We believe this clinical data will move Tempo significantly along the path to commercializing a revolutionary & game changing product for a great many surgical procedures."

About MAP Technology:

The Microporous Annealed Particle (MAP) technology is a first-in-class volumetric injectable porous scaffolding for regenerative medicine. The MAP technology enables Tempo to repurpose established hydrogel polymer components with strong safety profiles by assembling them into a hyper-porous, flowable scaffold format. MAP based products immediately allow tissue ingrowth and integration upon application. Tissue implants using MAP technology are able to evade the typical inflammatory and scar-forming Foreign Body Response (FBR) and instead promote a regenerative immune response that leads to accelerated formation of vascularized tissue volume.

About Tempo Therapeutics

Tempo Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical-stage technology company pioneering the future of tissue engineering. The Company is leveraging its patented Microporous-Annealed-Particle (MAP) technology platform with a mission to harness the power of immunomodulation and material science to transform the landscape of medical technology by developing new synthetic biomaterials for use in a variety of surgical reconstruction and therapeutic regenerative applications.

For more information about Tempo Therapeutics and its innovative MAP technology platform, please visit www.tempothera.com

Media Contact: Kevin Hannahoe, Corporate Operations, [email protected]

