TEMPOE and SmartPay Announce Martin Kuhn as President

CINCINNATI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WNLI HOLDINGS, a national retail payments firm with both SmartPay and TEMPOE brands has announced the appointment of Martin Kuhn as President.

Kuhn joined the parent company, CNG Holdings, in 2012 as Director of FP&A for the Axcess Financial business. Over the last decade, he worked in a multitude of areas that impacted capital structure while advancing financial strength and operational stability, having recently acted in the capacity of Chief Financial/Risk Officer and Interim President.

Ken Judd, newly appointed CEO of CNG Holdings said, "We are thrilled to have Marty lead these brands. He brings a unique combination of operational expertise and the visionary leadership attributes that will drive better outcomes for our customers and stakeholders."

Kuhn brings 15+ years' experience in various financial roles both domestically and internationally with extensive experience in consumer lending, capital raising, and financial growth strategies.

Martin said, "Retail payment solutions have never been more important. I'm thankful and honored to lead an innovative team working every day to drive the evolution of retail payments. With our capital strength, commitment to innovation and people-first approach to business, TEMPOE and SmartPay are uniquely poised to deliver on our promise of helping more people get what they need with easy payments."

Kuhn holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management, with a focus in Finance & Economics, from Wilmington College. He currently serves as a Board member of WNLI Holdings, the holding company for TEMPOE, SmartPay and FlexPay and participates in local financial and executive committees surrounding both financial and technological advancements and mentoring of small local businesses. Kuhn resides in Cincinnati, OH with his wife and two daughters. He is into mountain related sports, and when time permits, finds himself in the Rockies either snowboarding or mountain biking.

About TEMPOE:

TEMPOE is a no-credit required payment solutions company connecting retailers and consumers through an omni-channel platform, e-commerce, and mobile experience. TEMPOE serves a broad market, "putting retail within reach" through its world-class management team, customer service, payment technology, and associate stakeholders throughout the U.S., Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Learn more at www.TEMPOE.com.

About SmartPay:

SmartPay Leasing is changing the face of how retailers can offer a no-credit-required payment solution to a diverse set of customers through our industry-leading underwriting platform. SmartPay's lease-to-own solution for mobile devices, wireless plans, and accessories provides instant decisions, affordable payments, and approvals up to $2,500. SmartPay is offered through partner retailers nationwide. Learn more at www.smartpaylease.com.

