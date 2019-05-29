TEMPOE Moves Headquarters To Downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMPOE LLC, a national retail FinTech firm, announced it is moving its headquarters to downtown Cincinnati on June 1. Located in the Sawyer Point Building off the riverfront, the new address offers a central downtown location that includes nearby parks and walking trails.

"TEMPOE is celebrating 10 years in business and we are excited to be expanding to the Cincinnati waterfront," said President Chris Garrido. "Our new address is a few blocks away from the Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals, and directly behind the Sawyer Point amphitheater."

The Sawyer Point Building atrium allows natural lighting and plantings, and has a 260-person capacity. The building provides a state-of-the-art HVAC system with continuous circulation of filtered fresh outside air. Photos courtesy of TDA Architects and TDA Interiors. Designed by TDA Architects, the renovated Sawyer Point Building complements the Cincinnati cityscape.

In addition to transferring the headquarters from Manchester, NH, the move finalizes the strategy to combine TEMPOE's SmartPay brand into a single office relocating from San Francisco CA, and consolidates office space from the Kenwood location in north Cincinnati.

"We will have room to grow our workforce and have the space to gather more employees into a centralized location. This will allow greater collaboration and enhanced synergies amongst the teams," said Martin Kuhn, Chief Financial Officer.

The new building will house almost all areas of the business including the corporate team, marketing and sales, finance, IT, legal, and HR. The company has three Customer Service centers in Fairfield, OH, Honduras, and Mexico.

"While we considered many options for our move, Cincinnati is at the heart of the local consumer finance and technology industries. The city offers a vibrant place to do business with a diverse and educated workforce. We believe this area will help attract new talent," said Garrido. "In addition, we will house all our companies under one roof—TEMPOE, SmartPay, and FlexPay."

"Our new office space fits the tone and style of what TEMPOE represents," Garrido continued. "TEMPOE and its affiliated employees are forward-thinkers and we truly are like a family. With an outdoor terrace and convenient access, there is space to enjoy our fellowship. We look forward to this next stage in the evolution of the company."

The new address is 720 East Pete Rose Way, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

About TEMPOE:

TEMPOE's vision to be the Obvious Choice connects retailers and consumers in an omni-channel platform, eCommerce, and mobile experience. TEMPOE serves a broad market throughout the U.S., Guam, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands. The SmartPay brand offers a lease-to-own platform for mobile devices and wireless plans nationwide. Learn more at www.TEMPOE.com and www.smartpaylease.com

