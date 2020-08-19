TEMPOE Reimagines Customer Account Management Experience

CINCINNATI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by a customer-centric business model, TEMPOE, LLC, a leading national retail FinTech firm, has reimagined the customer account management experience. The redesigned customer experience features a newly launched mobile app and a restructured customer account management platform. Both developments allow TEMPOE to empower their customers by simplifying the account management process.

With a focus on simplicity, ease of use, and accessibility, the new TEMPOE mobile app allows customers to update their account information, apply for a lease, make payments, and complete buyouts when applicable. If they have questions, customers can access TEMPOE's best-in-class customer service team directly through the app. The TEMPOE mobile app places the benefits of a robust account management platform right at their customers' fingertips.

To further empower their customers, the TEMPOE team substantially improved their customer account management platform. The improved platform features a responsive design with a clean and direct user experience. In addition to the functions available in the mobile app, the platform also allows customers to manage their method of payment, view lease terms, and chat directly with the TEMPOE customer service team.

"Our customers' experience is extremely important to us. With the launch of our new mobile app and our redesigned customer account management platform, we've made it easier for our customers to access the tools they need to manage all aspects of their account," says CIO Chris Chilton. "We've created a platform that allows our customers to take control of their account when and where it's convenient for them."

TEMPOE's renewed emphasis on the customer experience has created a streamlined, self-service offering where customers can proactively manage their account 24/7 ‒ putting the customer in control.

To learn more or download TEMPOE's mobile app, visit https://tempoe.com/why-tempoe/mobile-app/.

About TEMPOE:

TEMPOE is the Obvious Choice for connecting retailers and consumers through an omni-channel platform, e-commerce, and mobile experience. TEMPOE serves a broad market, "putting retail within reach" through its world-class management team, customer service, payment technology, and associate stakeholders throughout the U.S., Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Learn more at www.TEMPOE.com.

CONTACT: Keith Henry | [email protected] | 859-229-6715

