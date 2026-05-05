TempoPay and HMA Announce Partnership to Expand Flexible Healthcare Payment Options for Members

HMA strengthens its offering with TempoPay, helping self-funded employers advance affordability, engagement, and plan performance while giving employees a better way to manage out-of-pocket costs and access care when they need it.

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TempoPay, a flexible payment solution that helps bridge the affordability gap in health care, and Bellevue, Washington-based Healthcare Management Administrators (HMA), a leading third‑party administrator that designs and manages self-funded health plans, today announced a partnership to offer TempoPay's core healthcare payments program to HMA's customers.

HMA + TempoPay

As healthcare costs continue to climb, higher out‑of‑pocket expenses are creating meaningful financial strain for individuals and families nationwide. As employers seek new ways to support employees while keeping costs manageable for the organization, the partnership between HMA and TempoPay provides a powerful solution.

TempoPay delivers a cost‑effective solution for employers while giving employees access to interest‑free funds and simplified payments, removing financial friction so they can say yes to care with confidence.

"At HMA, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions that strengthen the value we deliver to self-funded employers and their members," said Tina Stone, Director of Product and Marketing "Our partnership with TempoPay expands access to flexible healthcare financing options, helping members better manage out-of-pocket expenses while supporting employers' goals around affordability, engagement, and overall plan performance. This collaboration reflects HMA's commitment to delivering practical, forward-thinking solutions that improve both financial wellbeing and healthcare outcomes."

TempoPay provides employees with the ability to pay their healthcare bills over time without interest, fees, or credit checks. TempoPay's core healthcare financing program covers spending on medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision expenses. HMA's employer customers can configure the program design for their employees, including the option to add interest-free financing for pet care to offer a well-rounded approach to easing care costs for the whole family.

Other key features of the program include:

Simple to Launch: Employers can select their program and onboard their employees quickly, with most ready to launch within 2 weeks.

Employers can select their program and onboard their employees quickly, with most ready to launch within 2 weeks. Simple to Use: Once live, employees can sign up anytime to receive a TempoPay Visa ® card to pay for care and set interest-free payment schedules that fit their budgets.

Once live, employees can sign up anytime to receive a TempoPay Visa card to pay for care and set interest-free payment schedules that fit their budgets. No credit or financial check, interest charges or fees to employees.

"Out-of-pocket costs prevent too many people from getting the care they need when they need it. That is exactly the problem we're here to solve," said Tom Policelli, CEO of HPS/PayMedix, the parent company of TempoPay. "Working with HMA expands access funds when they're needed and gives people a simple way to repay over time, so they can move forward with care without added financial strain."

About TempoPay

TempoPay collaborates with health plans, employers, and other industry partners to provide a smarter, more affordable way to manage rising healthcare costs through access to interest-free funds and flexible repayment options. With the TempoPay Visa® card, employees can confidently access care and take control of how and when they pay for it, reducing financial stress and avoiding interest-bearing debt. By making it easier to plan for and manage out-of-pocket expenses, TempoPay helps create the financial stability that supports happier, healthier lives and a more engaged, productive workforce. To learn more, visit https://tempopay.com/

About HMA

HMA is Proving What's Possible in Healthcare. HMA's team of caring experts design and deliver high-quality, innovative, and affordable health plans for self-funded employers. They are the value-oriented partner employers trust to protect two of their most important assets: their people and their health plan dollars. With 40 years of industry experience and a team of proactive, highly skilled professionals, HMA helps employers improve their bottom-line. This is what HMA calls "Winning Together" because they're on the same side and share the same goals – healthier outcomes for members at the best possible value. To learn more, visit www.accesshma.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE TempoPay