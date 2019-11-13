Temporary Accommodations, Insurance Housing Company, Announces New Director, National Accounts, Rick Arnold

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Accommodations Inc., a leading insurance housing company based in Atlanta, Georgia has announced the promotion of Rick Arnold to Director, National Accounts. This newly created position will help TA continue the growth they have experienced over the past three years and better position them for future market demand.

Founded in 1996, Temporary Accommodations provides insurance carriers with short & long-term temporary housing services for insureds displaced from their homes due to natural and man-made disasters. Many leading insurance carriers across the United States have come to rely on TA for emergency response service 24/7/365. Property Insurance Adjusters and Emergency Response Teams also use Temporary Accommodations' services to coordinate their own travel.

Over the past two years, Temporary Accommodations increased the size of their corporate headquarters and staff, and began reorganizing department teams to be more efficient. Their new operational structure includes an advanced customer service team and company-wide ticketing system that makes them better suited to handle large influxes of business following catastrophic events. Since their reorganization, Temporary Accommodations has decreased their fulfillment times and invested more into customer-facing technology tools. The new Director, National Accounts role will help align Temporary Accommodations' future innovations with their national customers' long-term goals.

Mike Leslie, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Temporary Accommodations said, "I am excited to announce that Rick Arnold has accepted the position of Director, National Accounts for Temporary Accommodations. For the past five years, Rick has helped TA expand our market share significantly in the Northeast with consistent, continued growth year-over-year. I am confident in the appointment of this position and look for TA to capitalize on the market potential in this space."

Before coming to Temporary Accommodations, Rick spent seven years with Enservio, helping carriers price their policies and settle contents claims efficiently. He is a graduate of Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, and lives in Boston, Mass. with his wife, son, and dog. Rick likes to stay active and cares about his community. Earlier this year, he ran the Boston Marathon to raise money for the children of fallen firefighters.

https://www.tacares.com

