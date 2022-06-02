Temporary and Contract Employees to Be Honored During 2022 National Staffing Employee Week

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association announced today that National Staffing Employee Week will take place from Sept. 12 through Sept. 18, 2022.

National Staffing Employee Week celebrates the contributions of millions of individuals employed by U.S. staffing agencies each year. The week kicks off with the announcement of the 2023 National Staffing Employee of the Year, honoring a current or former temporary or contract employee with an extraordinary story of staffing success. Throughout the week, staffing agencies from across the nation host special events honoring their greatest asset: their temporary and contract employees.

"Temporary and contract workers play an essential role in today's society, providing vitally important skills and services wherever and whenever they are needed most," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer of the American Staffing Association. "From engineering to office work, health care to manufacturing and transportation, staffing employees are moving our economy forward."

U.S. staffing and recruiting companies hired a total of 13.6 million temporary and contract employees in nearly every industry in the labor market. According to the latest ASA Staffing Index, staffing employment for the four weeks ending May 22 was up 11.7% from the same period in 2021.

More information on National Staffing Employee Week, and the National Staffing Employee of the Year, can be found at americanstaffing.net.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net .

