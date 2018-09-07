Temporary Associate of RemX, a Specialty Division of EmployBridge, Named American Staffing Association's 2019 National Employee of the Year

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EmployBridge is proud to announce the selection of its temporary associate Violeta "Shaya" De Oleo Medina as the 2019 American Staffing Association (ASA) National Staffing Employee of the Year. De Oleo Medina is a bilingual call center representative with RemX, a specialty division of EmployBridge, and one of more than 15 million temporary and contract employees hired by U.S. staffing agencies each year. De Oleo Medina was formally honored at a recognition ceremony during the ASA annual convention and expo, Staffing World 2018, on October 17 in Washington, DC.

After immigrating to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic and learning to speak English by watching Netflix programs, De Oleo Medina was quickly connected with a temporary call center job after applying with RemX. Thriving in her role, her communications and leadership abilities landed her a permanent position as a bilingual call center representative after only a few months on the job. De Oleo Medina was also honored as the 2017 RemX Associate of the Year. Hear more about her career journey with RemX.

"We couldn't think of a better person to represent the millions of associates who better their work and personal lives through temporary job opportunities every year," said Joanie Courtney, president of RemX. "Shaya is a shining example of how hard work, dedication and determination can transform a life. Her story illustrates what we're striving to do every day as we connect talented workers with promising job opportunities that ultimately contribute to U.S. companies and the overall economy. We are so honored the ASA has recognized one of our own for this coveted award."

De Oleo Medina is an inspiration to anyone seeking to improve their skills and further their careers. "This experience has taught me that anything is possible if you put your mind to it," says De Oleo Medina. "I taught myself the English language and rode my bike to work every day, and now I have achieved every goal I set out to accomplish. This career opportunity has made a tremendous impact on my life, and I feel amazing. I'm very grateful to RemX for jumpstarting my career and can't wait to see what else is in my future. As they say, the sky is the limit!"

