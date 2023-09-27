Temporary Rate Buydowns Provide Relief Amidst High Mortgage Rates

News provided by

Competitive Home Lending

27 Sep, 2023, 14:34 ET

ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As mortgage rates soar to a two-decade high and home prices continue their relentless climb, potential homebuyers find themselves grappling with affordability challenges in today's housing market. The dream of owning a home has grown increasingly elusive. As a solution, Competitive Home Lending offers a temporary buydown, providing relief to buyers of existing homes similar to the incentives offered by new home builders, making homeownership more attainable.

Continue Reading
AfricaStudio/Shutterstock.com
AfricaStudio/Shutterstock.com

Leveraging a wholesale mortgage rate for a temporary buydown provides homebuyers with the ability to secure a property now while waiting for more favorable mortgage rates to prevail. While this approach has proven effective for those interested in newly constructed homes, a significant portion of the market comprises potential buyers eyeing existing homes.

Temporary Buydown 101

The nation's leading retail mortgage lenders offer buyers lower wholesale rates, but astonishingly, fewer than 15% of homebuyers take advantage of the opportunity to save thousands of dollars. Understanding the unique needs of these homebuyers, Competitive Home Lending, a local Texas mortgage broker, has devised a solution that bridges the affordability gap for those seeking to purchase existing homes. By utilizing the difference between retail mortgage rates and wholesale rates, Competitive Home Lending is leveraging a temporary buydown opportunity that allows prospective homeowners to make their purchase today and potentially save hundreds of dollars every month, all while waiting for mortgage rates to stabilize.

Home Loan Shopping Tips

"Competitive Home Lending is committed to transforming the landscape of homeownership by offering solutions that cater to the unique needs of today's homebuyers," said Raul Hernandez, Wholesale Mortgage Broker at Competitive Home Lending. "In today's housing market, where soaring prices and rising mortgage rates have left many prospective homeowners feeling overwhelmed and uncertain, our temporary buydown initiative has the potential to save homeowners hundreds of dollars each month. It's our mission to ease the financial strain and enable them to achieve their homeownership goals with confidence. We believe in empowering our clients with the tools and support they need to make their homeownership dreams a reality."

About Competitive Home Lending NMLS 1047944:

Competitive Home Lending is a leading mortgage broker in Texas and Colorado. With a focus on home affordability, Competitive Home Lending is committed to providing homebuyers with direct access to wholesale mortgage rates from the nation's best mortgage lenders.

SOURCE Competitive Home Lending

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.