Temporary Restraining Order Entered Against The Manhattan Club

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 13, 2018, Jean-Marc Zimmerman of The Zimmerman Law Group (ZLG) succeeded in obtaining a temporary restraining order (TRO) in New York State Supreme Court against The Manhattan Club Timeshare Association Inc. (TMC) on behalf of Mr. Robert Tucker, a Board of Directors nominee, staying all action taken by TMC's Board of Directors at and after its annual meeting held on August 9, 2018. The TRO also requires TMC to show cause in Court on August 29, 2018 why it should not have to produce the list of TMC timeshare owners that Mr. Tucker requested and was entitled to under New York State law, but that TMC refused to provide to him.

ZLG is engaged in a separate effort to obtain redress for various timeshare owners against TMC and its Sponsor, based on allegations of fraud, breach of contract, and other wrongful conduct. Disclosure of the owner list will enable owners to organize to redress the Sponsor's wrongful conduct. Some of this conduct was the subject of an investigation by the New York State Attorney General, that resulted in the Assurance of Discontinuance (AOD) last August in which the Sponsor admitted committing a variety of wrongs, agreed to pay a $6.5M penalty, and agreed to take steps to remedy the such conduct. Unfortunately, the AOD left most TMC owners without remedy or compensation, and has yet to provide benefit to any owners.

Zimmerman Law Group has decades of experience successively litigating sophisticated commercial cases, obtaining millions of dollars in awards and settlements. For further information, please contact: Jean-Marc Zimmerman, Zimmerman Law Group, 233 Watchung Fork, Westfield, NJ 07090, jmz@tmcsuit.com.

SOURCE Zimmerman Law Group