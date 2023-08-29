Temporary Wall Systems continues its expansion into New Jersey with a Meadowlands location

Owner to help area contractors provide a safe and sustainable temporary wall system

MEADOWLANDS, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will open a new location in The Meadowlands on Labor Day – its third venue in New Jersey.

Temporary Wall Systems Meadowlands Owner Ken Papile wants to provide area contractors with safe and sustainable temporary wall systems for construction and renovation projects.

Owner Ken Papile said TWS's turn-key approach will help local businesses solve the problem of additional waste that is created when disposable temporary walls are built to protect people from areas of construction and renovation. Most contractors usually construct these walls from drywall and other permanent materials that have to be tossed into landfills once the wall comes down after renovations.

"Temporary Wall Systems has created a rentable wall that is easy to install and produces little to no waste when it's taken down," he said. "I love that our rentable containment walls are a fast and reliable solution to protect people from the dust, noise and demolition during a renovation or construction project."

Papile is a New York area native and graduate of Iona University in New Rochelle, New York. Prior to opening Temporary Wall Systems Meadowlands, he spent years as a sales executive for several large clothing and apparel distributors.

In addition to his corporate positions, Papile has also owned and operated a few businesses, including a company that renovates and rehabilitates older homes for resale. He said that when he researched TWS, he became impressed with its franchise model and knew the idea of rentable, reusable walls was a solid investment.

"The TWS system is a win-win for the contractor and the customer," he said. "It's more cost effective for the contractor and eliminates the need to fill up a landfill with permanent building materials that were only used for a temporary purpose."

Papile said he also wants to create a long-term business in the Meadowlands area that he can keep in the family for years to come. He and his wife, Elissa, have three children: Giuliana, 9, Vienna, 7 and Milo, 3.

"I love this area because you can get pretty much anything you want in New Jersey," he said. "There are beachy areas along the New Jersey shore, and there are rural areas, suburban areas and, of course, you can enjoy being close to New York City. It's a great place to live, work and open a business."

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems Meadowlands, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/meadowlands/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands; Temporary Wall Systems