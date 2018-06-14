Temporatours Launches New B2B Travel Booking Engine, Offers Best Net Prices

Temporatours' B2B travel booking engine comes with a white label solution that allows travel websites to offer all of its inventory under their own brand. The software is easy to implement and professionally designed to create additional sales without much effort.



Travel websites can rapidly generate new business opportunities thanks to the great deals negotiated by Temporatours. The admin booking panel in the B2B engine allows to search, filter, and book offers, adjust pricing and markups, view more details, download booking vouchers, print them, or even cancel the booking at any time.



The B2B hotel inventory of Temporatours has over 500,000 hotels in 90,000 destinations. There are 3,000,000 hand-picked rooms from budget hostels and all-inclusive five-star luxury resorts alike, and they all come with live availability and instant booking confirmation.



The B2B flight reservation offering of Temporatours consists of more than 900 airlines to any destination. Suppliers include all major GDS and all low-cost airlines, while partners do not require IATA accreditation to get flight bookings done.



The car rental portfolio holds more than 500 international and local suppliers. Travel websites can easily increase conversion rates with a full car inventory that is always up-to-date.



Temporatours firmly believes the need for a single B2B source to offer complete packages that include accommodation but also transportation in the form of flights, airport transfers, and car rentals has never been greater. Which is why there's an obvious need for a B2B engine that includes the most suitable travel offers at the best net prices, but also offers 24/7 support.



"We here at Temporatours are delighted to introduce our revamped B2B online travel booking engine," said Mr. Vlad Busuioc, CEO of Temporatours. "Now, businesses can increase their online booking revenue with our unrivaled hotel, flight, car rental, and transfer offers."



"Our solutions make Temporatours a true one-stop-shop for all of your B2B travel booking needs. Our team of travel technology experts has in-depth experience in offering B2B online travel platform solutions, which is why our booking engine saves you time and money. Our principle is simple: offer more, sell more, earn more."



About Temporatours:

For more information on how to enhance travel offerings and increase revenue, please visit temporatours.com.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12713743



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/temporatours-launches-new-b2b-travel-booking-engine-offers-best-net-prices-300666504.html

SOURCE Temporatours

Related Links

http://temporatours.com

