Tempow Launches Partnership Program for Chipset Manufacturers to Accelerate Adoption of Bluetooth LE Audio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempow , creators of software-only solutions to enhance core Bluetooth protocol, today announced the release of a new Bluetooth Software Stack for hearables and speakers, with an early prototype of the freshly revealed LE Audio, the next generation of Bluetooth audio. It is also opening an exclusive partnership program for chipset manufacturers to use Tempow's implementation.

Telink Semiconductor, one of the world's leading Bluetooth semiconductor companies, is the first to officially join the partner ecosystem, and has already started working with Tempow in order to bring Tempow-powered chipsets to market in 2020.

"We've been focused on creating new Bluetooth-enabled audio experiences for years, so we're very well-versed in the technical challenges associated with building these kinds of products," said Vincent Nallatamby, CEO of Tempow. "We've been wanting to work at the chipset level to gain more control of the protocol for some time now, so we're excited to start that process by working with Telink to enable the best Bluetooth-enabled hearable solution possible."

Tempow was one of just ten companies invited by the Bluetooth SIG to participate in the official LE Audio launch event.

"Tempow Stack provides a unique value proposition because it's a complete, turnkey solution," said Wenjun Sheng, CEO of Telink. "We believe that Tempow Stack will be a great complement to Telink's in-house stack and will help us better serve existing customers while growing our market share. The combination of Telink's competitive low-power dual-mode Bluetooth SoC and Tempow's innovative software solution will bring tremendous new value to our customers."

The adoption of the LE Audio norm will require a renewal cycle of smartphones, and the vast majority of devices will move to support both LE Audio and Classic Audio for an extended period of time while the market transitions. Tempow is tackling this transitional challenge by developing a dual-mode solution that allows brands to move to LE Audio with almost zero disruptions to Bluetooth functionality. Tempow Stack will automatically determine which audio protocol needs to be used based on the device being connected.

Chipset manufacturers joining the Tempow Partnership Program will be able to use Tempow Stack to develop chips with the following benefits:

Constant synchronization and sound stability between Speakers and Earbuds

Increased battery life optimized for hearing devices

Seamless device pairing

Audio sharing between True Wireless Earbuds

Multi-source sharing, allowing users to connect smartphones and laptops simultaneously

New LE Audio support in 2020

Tempow Stack is the latest addition to Tempow's suite of Bluetooth audio solutions, which follows the launch of Tempow Audio Profile (TAP), a Bluetooth profile that enables any smartphone manufacturer to stream audio on multiple Bluetooth audio outputs simultaneously, which has been deployed by both Motorola and TCL through global partnerships.

About Tempow

Tempow is research and design lab focused on pushing the limits of Bluetooth technology. Their first product, the Tempow Audio Profile (TAP) is an updated Bluetooth protocol allowing any Bluetooth chip to stream audio on multiple Bluetooth audio outputs simultaneously. It is a 100% software solution, and works with any brand of Bluetooth speaker on any chip. The company closed a Series A round of venture funding led by Balderton Capital, and has global partnerships that bring Tempow-enhanced Bluetooth to millions of around the world. Tempow is headquartered in Paris, France with extended operations in Seoul, Korea and Beijing, China.

