Tempronics and HomeStretch Partner to Innovate Luxury Furniture Line With Personalized Climate Seating Technology

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers can now experience unparalleled thermal comfort in their homes without even adjusting the thermostat. Inspired by Tempronics' extensive experience in thermoelectric technology, HomeStretch now is offering a personalized climate system as a luxury feature in its Oasis Breeze furniture line, making it a first of its kind on the market today.

"We've had a great deal of success applying our technology in passenger and commercial vehicles, aviation, and medical markets," said Don Dutton, President and CEO for Tempronics. "HomeStretch has a strong brand reputation, offering its customers the best in quality and we're thrilled that they are showcasing the Tempronics technology to further enhance their products. They are pioneers as they embrace the emerging role of personal climate systems to reduce HVAC costs in the home."

Powered by Tempronics patented Climate RibbonTM, a distributed thermoelectric technology, the climate system delivers fast, efficient and effective conductive cooling and heating directly to the user providing unparalleled thermal comfort. A simple hand controller provides multiple settings from cold to hot and allows a user to select their desired temperature and personalize their thermal environment.

"We are extremely excited to be the first to market with the Tempronics Climate RibbonTM Technology in the upholstered reclining furniture market," said Skipper Holliman, President of HomeStretch. "It is a significant step forward in improving comfort, quality and consumer experience. This announcement represents another major benchmark in HomeStretch's 10-year history as an innovative, customer-focused furniture supplier."

About Tempronics: Tempronics, based in Tucson, Arizona, delivers personalized climate systems for improved comfort, performance, and well-being. Tempronics patented Climate RibbonTM is easily integrated into a variety of products including seating systems, wearables, and medical products. Fast, effective, and smart, Tempronics is eager to collaborate on addressing challenging thermal problems and improving products for end users.

About HomeStretch: Based in northeast Mississippi, HomeStretch manufacturers upholstered reclining furniture. Seeking to provide consumers with stylish seating at exceptional values, HomeStretch employees take great pride in their attention to design detail and focus on product quality and integrity. The ultimate in comfort and function at a competitive price, HomeStretch products allow consumers to stretch their legs and their dollars. So come on...put your feet up!

For more information, visit http://tempronics.com, https://www.homestretchfurniture.com/

Tempronics Contact:

Aaron Berntson

VP Sales and Marketing

Phone: 360.633.5918

Email: 226450@email4pr.com

HomeStretch Contact:

Mr. Greg Roy

Key Account Manager

Email: groy@hstretch.com

SOURCE Tempronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://tempronics.com

