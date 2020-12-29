Tempshield® Cryo-Protection® Products Help Maine Hospitals Distribute 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines

TRENTON, Maine, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempshield® Cryo-Protection®, the leader in certified products for the safe handling of cryogenic materials, is honored to announce that its Cryo-Gloves® have been instrumental in the first delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to essential workers in Maine.

Tempshield

On December 22, The Ellsworth American newspaper published an article entitled "Protective measures: Gloves made in Trenton are part of vaccine effort." In the article, journalist Rebecca Alley described how hospital staff at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor use Tempshield gloves to handle storage materials for Pfizer's vaccines, which must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Since Cryo-Gloves are designed for the safe handling of materials used to store liquid nitrogen, they are more than up to the task.

"Luckily, Tempshield's Cryo-Gloves provide protection against temperatures as frigid as -320 degrees Fahrenheit," Alley said.

The article goes on to describe how Tempshield is a family-owned business that has remained committed to manufacturing in Maine for nearly 40 years.

On December 23, The NBC affiliate News Center Maine ran a story entitled "Maine company makes gloves needed to handle Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine." In the segment, reporter Hannah Yechivi highlighted the impressive efforts of Tempshield's small team.

As hospitals around the world gear up for swift and successful vaccine distribution, Tempshield employees are working around the clock to keep up with demand, which is currently 10 times its normal volume.

In between showing footage of humming sewing machines, rolls of fabric, and busy workers, Yechivi interviewed Tempshield's sewing room coordinator, Judith Barris, as well as Paul Larochelle, Tempshield's chief operating officer. Both commented on the dedication and unique skills required to deliver a high-quality product that meets such a highly specific need.

"(Our employees) are very experienced, they know what they are doing, they know why they are doing it, and they don't take it lightly in making the gloves that they are making," Barris said.

Larochelle added that employees have gone above and beyond the call of duty, many only taking one or two days off in more than three months.

"It really hits home, and the people are proud, and they should be because this all comes down to the hands here, protecting the hands out there," Larochelle said.

Visit https://www.ellsworthamerican.com/maine-news/protective-measures-gloves-made-in-trenton-are-part-of-vaccine-effort/ to read the article.

Visit https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/maine-company-makes-gloves-needed-to-handle-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine/97-d9370dad-dbdc-414a-8847-d90d5e7fe6b1 to watch the news segment.

Tempshield® Cryo-Protection® is trusted by laboratories, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and more for commercial-grade cryogenic personal protective equipment. For 40 years, Tempshield has made its line of gloves, aprons, and gaiters by hand in Trenton, Maine. Tempshield strictly offers no-compromise, US-made products built with top-quality materials.

For more information, visit www.tempshield.com.

Contact:

Chanthana Tsai

207-667-9696

[email protected]

SOURCE Tempshield