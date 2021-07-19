TempStars, Canada's Top Dental Temping and Hiring Service, Announces Expansion into the United States

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TempStars, Canada's largest and #1 rated dental temping and hiring service, announced today that it is expanding into the United States, initially launching the popular service for dental professionals in Pennsylvania.

Since 2015, TempStars (https://www.tempstars.com/) has been using web and mobile technology to facilitate a direct connection between dental offices and local available temporary dental assistants and hygienists. It also provides a truly game-changing job board service that helps dental offices hire the best candidate for permanent and contract positions (think "Netflix for dental hiring.").

"For dental offices, this makes it fast and easy to find temporary staff when they're in a pinch, like if someone calls in sick, has a childcare issue or vacation time," said Dr. James Younger, founder and CEO of TempStars, who is also a practicing dentist. "One of the things we have learned in the pandemic is that dental offices should be cautious about asking their employees to come to work if they have any COVID-related symptoms. This has led to a significant spike in the need for flexible and available local dental professionals."

TempStars also provides a huge benefit to dental assistants and hygienists, who ordinarily might have struggled to find consistent employment, or been frustrated with the hassle of traditional dental "temp agencies."

"For those dental professionals looking for temporary work, we empower them - giving them flexibility with their work-life balance and a chance to earn an above-average hourly rate," said Dr. Younger. "For those seeking their dream job, we provide dental job-seekers with an opportunity to find a great position and build a career at a top dental office."

Dental hygienists and assistants in Pennsylvania can sign up at http://www.tempstars.com/earn_more_pen/ or go to http://www.tempstars.com/ to download the free (Android and iOS) app.

For the moment, TempStars is focusing on building their membership of dental hygienists and assistants. Later this summer, TempStars will launch an ambitious campaign for dental offices that want to find a great dental temp, and hire the best to their teams. To be alerted as to when the services will be available, dental offices should go here, www.tempstars.com.

Dr. Younger added that he looks forward to expanding rapidly into other markets. "Until now, dental professionals and offices in the United States did not have an option like TempStars - committed to catering to the specific needs of the dental industry in such a responsive and service-oriented manner," he said. "That means we have a wonderful opportunity to bring efficiency and opportunity to the dental industry all across America."

About TempStars

TempStars is North America's fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 dental professional members serving over 3,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.

