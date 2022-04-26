TEMPTATIONS™ CAT TREATS LAUNCHES ITS FIRST PRODUCT LINE FOR KITTENS

"Treating can be an irreplaceable and fun bonding experience for cats and their families," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "With the new TEMPTATIONS Kitten treats, we're helping cat owners start building those bonds even earlier, setting their new pets up for a happy lifetime of irresistible playtime with their favorite people."

Young cats will surely go into a fur-enzy over the new TEMPTATIONS Kitten treats, which come in two delectable flavors kittens can't wait to get their paws on – Chicken & Dairy and Salmon & Dairy. The treats are specially formulated with ingredients for the unique dietary needs of growing kittens and support healthy brain development with DHA. They also have less than two calories per treat and are made with no artificial flavors, making them a meow-velous option for training, an everyday treat or a special food topper.

To spread the word about the new product line, the brand released a new ad that shows how TEMPTATIONS Kitten treats can help you be your new feline's favorite family member. The video opens on a girl using the treats to win the love of the family's new kitten, leaving her brother kitten-less. One shake of the pouch was all it took to capture Mittens' attention, solidifying an unbreakable bond for life. As the brother watches his sister and kitten longingly from across the couch, he settles for the second-best furry option: a mop.

The new TEMPTATIONS Kitten treats are available at major online retailers and in-store at select retailers nationwide. To purchase the new treats online or to find more information, visit TemptationsTreats.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About the TEMPTATIONS™ Brand

TEMPTATIONS™ treats are America's favorite cat treats and offer a fun, playful treating experience for both cats and their owners. With a texture that's crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, a shake of the bag is all it takes for your cat to come running! Look for TEMPTATIONS™ Treats for cats nationwide where pet food is sold. For more information, please visit www.TemptationsTreats.com .

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we've supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

