Tempted; San Francisco's Most Provocative Startup Set to Shake 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempted is the new cutting edge travel startup launched this summer in San Francisco, by the sassy Parisian entrepreneur, Mariam Bulin-Diarra. The startup is shaking the travel industry as the first platform for children-free vacations: hotels, resorts, restaurants, cruises, tours, and activities for adult-only! The Tempted concept originated after its founder hosted an Airbnb couple from Canada, proud parents of three boys and celebrating their 10 years wedding anniversary. Mariam said "because of the family obligations and demanding jobs they didn't have the opportunity to have quality time together. They waited until the children were old enough to stay with their grandparents and have a well-deserved vacation to rekindle the flame. All they wanted was to have fun and not to be mom and dad for 10 days." Tempted was born! If parents love the concept, it also appeals to travelers looking for adventurous trips, people who are looking for all-inclusive resorts, and to those who want to have a peaceful dinner at a restaurant free off misbehaving children.

Tempted 8 Temptations

Tempted's French savoir vivre, is already a success in Europe, especially in Italy, after a sensational article in the Italian Vanity Fair . Other A-list media such as Lonely Planet , and The Telegraph , consider Tempted as a trendsetting travel company. And because of its growing popularity, its Founder and CEO, Mariam Bulin-Diarra, was invited to present, for the very first time, its provocative "no-kids allowed vacation" concept on stage at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Portugal, last November, where, more than 70, 000 visitors attended the event.

Tempted offers thousands of curated travel experiences and hotels around the world dedicated to adults from business partners Booking.com, TripAdvisor, Get Your Guide and Viator. By this summer, the startup aims to triple its inventory, grow its partner network and will allow vetted Airbnb, VRBO, and HomeAway hosts to list their accommodations and activities. Regarding competitors, the CEO, says, "We don't see them as competitors but more like future partners." She added, "because of nondiscrimination policies, most tour operators do not have no-children or adult-only categories; therefore, we are a complementary solution to help them."

In the coming months, the Tempted team's goal is to develop a mobile application for Android and IOS devices and online booking solutions for small tour operators and hotels in emerging countries. The team is also exploring integrating with an artificial intelligence solution to provide personalized recommendations to users based on emotional intelligence, interests, buying behavior, and geolocalization.

In a nutshell, this audacious startup will be a significant player in the tech and travel industries. So, are you tempted?

For more information, visit www.temptedyou.com.

