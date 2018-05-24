TempTraq® Detects Fevers Quicker than the Current Standard-of-Care Method

To study this continuous, real-time method of body temperature measurement, UH tested the feasibility of monitoring body temperature for 17 patients specifically undergoing stem cell transplants and high dose chemotherapy. The patches were applied every 24 hours. Overall, 5,856 continuous hours of body temperature measurements were studied and analyzed.

Unlike other devices and methods (like intermittent temperature monitoring) that provide physicians with only one point of data and offer no continuous monitoring or alerts, this patented device is the ideal, non-invasive, solution for doctors and nurses who need a continuous, smarter way to track, log and respond to fevers quickly.

"This temperature monitoring patch has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for stem cell patients by identifying neutropenic fever and beginning clinical interventions sooner," said Ehsan Malek, MD, UH Seidman Cancer Center.

Although not tested in this study, through TempTraq Connect, a secure, HIPAA-compliant service supported by the Google Healthcare Cloud Platform, the device can be integrated directly into hospital central monitoring systems and electronic health records (EHR) to safely and securely store patient data. Nurses can then view the temperature in their system as frequently as needed and can receive real-time audible or visual temperature change alerts at patient bedsides and/or through the central nursing station. Plus, no more waking patients to take their temperatures, and the hygienic, single-use, disposable design eliminates the hassle, time and cost of sterilizing the device between uses.

The TempTraq system is scalable and can support a single hospital or a multi-hospital/physician group healthcare system.

