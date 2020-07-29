TEMPTU Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMPTU, Inc. ("TEMPTU" or the "Company") announced today that, after changing its payment software, it discovered that it had suffered a data security incident on a previous software platform, potentially enabling unauthorized parties to access payment card information used on its website in early 2019. Immediately upon discovering this, TEMPTU launched an investigation with industry-leading cybersecurity firms. The Company also contacted payment card brands so any additional steps could be taken to prevent any unauthorized activity on any affected cards. In addition, the Company notified law enforcement about this criminal activity and will continue to provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the responsible actors accountable.

TEMPTU has been working closely with cybersecurity experts and the payment card brands to protect its customers' payment cards. TEMPTU had already changed its payment software when it first became aware that the earlier version of the platform may have had malware installed by some unknown actor.

Based on the Company's investigation, it appears that payment cards used by customers for online purchases between January 4, 2019, and August 6, 2019, may have been involved. The affected payment card information may have included names, addresses, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

TEMPTU encourages customers to carefully review and monitor their payment card account statements. If a customer believes his or her payment card may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact his or her bank or card issuer. TEMPTU has notified payment card networks so that they can coordinate with card issuing banks to monitor for fraudulent activity on cards used during the identified timeframe. TEMPTU is offering identity protection and credit monitoring services at no cost for its affected customers. Further information for customers including how to enroll in these free services can be obtained by calling TEMPTU's dedicated call center at 855-917-3547 between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

About TEMPTU:

Temptu is a cosmetics company that is headquartered in New York, New York.

