Tempur-Pedic and National Sleep Foundation Team Up to Discover What's Really Keeping Americans Awake

Upcoming Data to Deliver One of the Most Comprehensive Looks at Disruptors of American Sleep

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur-Pedic, a highly recognized brand within the Tempur Sealy International (Tempur Sealy) portfolio, is teaming up with National Sleep Foundation (NSF) to help get to the bottom of a key question for sleep health: Why aren't Americans sleeping as well as they should? The new collaboration brings together NSF's national survey research and millions of nights of real-world sleep data from Tempur-Pedic's Sleeptracker-AI® system, which has been providing nightly insights since it launched in 2019.

The goal is simple. By combining how people say they're sleeping with what the data show as factors impacting sleep patterns and sleep quality, the collaboration hopes to paint a clearer picture of what's disrupting our sleep routines. Tempur-Pedic's implementation of the Sleeptracker-AI technology platform is made possible through its partnership with Fullpower-AI® (Fullpower).

In 2025, Tempur Sealy and Fullpower signed a multi-year extension through 2036 for exclusive rights to embed Sleeptracker-AI technology in its products. This agreement secures continued access to one of the industry's most advanced AI sleep platforms, ensuring continued sleep insights and coaching for consumers globally.

"Understanding sleep means combining what people feel with what the data show," said Brent Pfister, SVP of Brand Management and New Product Development at Tempur Sealy. "Tempur-Pedic has invested heavily in advancing sleep technology to help people better understand their nightly rest. The Sleeptracker-AI system uses under mattress sensors to track detailed physiological signals including heart rate, breathing rate, micro movements, and sleep stages without requiring users to wear a device."

The Sleeptracker-AI technology isn't just convenient. In collaboration with Stanford University's Division of Sleep Medicine and under the scientific leadership of Dr. Clete Kushida, the Sleeptracker-AI platform has been validated using established clinical methodologies and demonstrated accurate, reliable measurement of sleep stages and sleep continuity. This level of peer-reviewed scientific validation distinguishes it from many consumer sleep technologies available today. The upcoming research findings are expected to shed new light on the environmental, behavioral, and physiological factors that disrupt sleep. These insights will help consumers and the sleep industry better support Americans in achieving the sleep they need.

In addition to the upcoming research, Tempur-Pedic is a gold sponsor of National Sleep Foundation's Sleep Awareness Week® campaign (March 8-14). NSF's annual campaign emphasizes the importance of sleep to health and well-being and encourages the public to prioritize getting enough of the quality sleep they need.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality. Tempur Sealy is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI).

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org.

