Tempur-Pedic® Introduces All New TEMPUR-Adapt® Collection With Body-Conforming Pressure Relief For Aches And Pains

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced their all-new TEMPUR-Adapt® mattress collection. This premium collection includes Adapt, ProAdapt, and LuxeAdapt models starting at $2,199 queen.

"The next generation of the technology that started it all is here. Our all-new TEMPUR-Adapt collection sets the standard for support, pressure relief, and motion cancellation with TEMPUR-Material precisely responding to your body's unique weight, shape, and temperature in a way no other mattress does. In terms of personalized comfort, our products are infinitely-adaptable to each individual," says Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO. "The new TEMPUR-Adapt embodies the latest TEMPUR- Material innovation, the foundation of the brand and one of the many differentiators and reasons consumers choose Tempur-Pedic. This collection was designed to complement our successful TEMPUR-Breeze collection launched last year as we complete the overhaul of our core Tempur lineup."

The all-new TEMPUR-Adapt collection combines the latest advancements in the Company's one-of-a-kind TEMPUR-Material with proprietary material and ergonomic innovations, to deliver exceptional, body-conforming pressure relief for aches & pains -- and your best night's sleep.



In addition to soft, medium, and firm models, TEMPUR-Adapt has all-new hybrid models including a LuxeAdapt Medium Hybrid. Our Hybrid Technology includes over 1,300* premium, double-stacked innersprings and a proprietary hybrid material for a lighter, more-responsive feel that helps support any sleep position. The TEMPUR-Adapt collection also features cool-to-the-touch covers and Tempur-Pedic's renowned motion cancellation, to help minimize disruptions caused by movements from partners, pets or kids so you get your best night's sleep – every night.

Collection Features:

TEMPUR Material/ Ventilated TEMPUR-Material

Advanced Relief Material

Ergonomic Support Layer

SmartClimate® Cover

The TEMPUR-Adapt collection delivers the ultimate pressure-relieving and ergonomic-support experience. The top tier LuxeAdapt features new Advanced Relief material combined with a new 5-zone Ergonomic Support Layer (available in soft and firm feels only). ProAdapt has been upgraded with a breathable comfort layer for additional airflow and Adapt models feature revolutionary Tempur material renowned for adaptive support, pressure relief, and motion absorption.

+Percentage pressure absorbed of TEMPUR-Advanced Relief Material when compared to TEMPUR-Material

* Queen size or larger, Soft and Firm Models only

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 650+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

