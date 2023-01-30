Tempur-pedic® Introduces All New TEMPUR-breeze® Mattress And TEMPUR- Ergo® Smart Base Collections

Tempur-Pedic® launches new, one-of-a-kind solutions to help you get deep, comfortable, undisturbed rest night after night with measurably cooler sleep*, Snore Response™^ technology, and immersive relaxation features.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced their all-new TEMPUR-Breeze® mattress and TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Base collections.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

"We know great things happen with extraordinary sleep, and Tempur-Pedic® continues to outpace in premium bedding offerings with new and innovative product options for the many needs of our consumers. These new products are great additions to our flagship brand," said Cliff Buster, Tempur Sealy North America CEO. "We expect these advanced offerings to accelerate premium sales for our retail partners while delighting consumers with innovative features and benefits. We are committed to continued investment in superior, game-changing innovation that further positions Tempur-Pedic® as an unsurpassed leader in premium bedding."

TEMPUR-Breeze® Mattress Collection

The all-new TEMPUR-Breeze® mattress collection will help you experience measurably cooler sleep*, featuring the company's most advanced cooling technologies that work together to help pull heat away from your body. Thanks to the brand's latest TEMPUR-Material™ technology, Pure Cool® Plus, the TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® mattress feels up to 10° cooler*. The new technology was designed by Tempur-Pedic® scientists and validated in Tempur Sealy's state-of-the-art thermal lab. The new material is designed to pull the heat away from your body while also providing the adaptive support the brand is known for.

Additionally, the all-new TEMPUR-ProBreeze® and TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® models feature one-of-a-kind Ventilated Advanced Relief™ material. The ultimate pressure-relieving material with increased airflow assures customers experience cool, comfortable, undisturbed rest- all night long.

TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Base Collection

Further elevating their industry-leading portfolio of powerbases, all-new TEMPUR-Ergo® smart bases feature exciting ergonomic and connected sleep innovations for re-imagined sleep. All TEMPUR-Ergo® Smart Bases will feature improved ergonomic design with the addition of a lumbar feature providing extra support for your lower back whether you're sitting up or lying flat. Consumers will also appreciate Automatic Snore Response™^ enabled by Sleeptracker-AI®, and a relaxation experience designed to calm your mind and body before bedtime.

The TEMPUR-Ergo® ProSmart™ Base features the brand's Wind Down™ program and SoundScape™ mode offering consumers an immersive, multi-sensory experience -a welcomed addition to nightly bedtime routines.

"Consumers continue to prioritize sleep in their overall health and wellness, and we are committed to delivering the deep, undisturbed rest they deserve," said Jill Johnson, Vice President of Tempur-Pedic. "We are incredibly proud of these amazing new products and the world-class team behind them. The recent validations of Sleeptracker-AI by Stanford University, Division of Sleep Medicine, on the accuracy and application of our connected-sleep platform demonstrate our focus on improving the sleep of people all over the world."

*Based on average heat index increase of TEMPUR-LuxeBreeze® compared to TEMPUR-ProAdapt® models measured over an 8-hour period.

^Bed raises once approximately 12 degrees in response to snoring. This may reduce snoring in otherwise healthy individuals who snore due to body positioning.

About the Company

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a leading designer, manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of bedding products worldwide, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and our popular non-branded offerings consist of value-focused private label and OEM products. At Tempur Sealy we understand the importance of meeting our customers wherever and however they want to shop and have developed a powerful omni-channel retail strategy. Our products allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our 650+ Company-owned stores worldwide and our e-commerce channels. With the range of our offerings and variety of purchasing options, we are dedicated to continuing to turn our mission to improve the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world into a reality.

Importantly, we are committed to carrying out our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. As part of that commitment, we have established the goal of achieving carbon neutrality for our global wholly owned operations by 2040.

Public Relations Contact

Erin Grant

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

800-805-3635

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Aubrey Moore

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

800-805-3635

[email protected]

SOURCE Tempur Sealy International, Inc.