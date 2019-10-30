Tempur-Pedic Ranked #1 in Retail Mattresses in Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power Mattress Satisfaction Report

"We are committed to delivering an exceptional sleep experience for our customers and our dedication fuels the work we do every day," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy President and CEO. "Our customers have again recognized our commitment to relentlessly focusing on what matters most to them and we are honored by this award." The award marks the second time in three years Tempur-Pedic has ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction.

Tempur-Pedic changed the bedding industry with the introduction of the world's first infinitely-adaptable mattress more than 25 years ago. The brand has reinvented the way people sleep and continues driving innovation to ensure more people can experience its signature sleep.

Tempur-Pedic sleep solutions represent the culmination of millions of hours of research and are tested beyond compare to deliver unparalleled, transformative sleep to its customers that is both personalized and undisturbed. Earlier this year, Tempur-Pedic fully released the TEMPUR-breeze mattress line, and debuted the TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base collection powered by Sleeptracker AI to help tackle people's top sleeping challenges: being too warm and snoring.

"Helping our customers get their best sleep is at the core of every product we develop, and across the company, that is our mission – from testing in our R&D labs, to educating and assisting our customers in our stores, on our website or the phone, and through our retail partners," Thompson added.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

