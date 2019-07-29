Tempur-Pedic Unveils Smart Base That Automatically Senses And Responds To Snoring

" Tempur-Pedic has a rich history of delivering the best options for transformative sleep, and we continue that tradition today," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy President and CEO. "With the advent of our TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base Collection with Sleeptracker technology, and our recently-launched TEMPUR-breeze ® line of mattresses, we are tackling two of the biggest obstacles that prevent people from getting a good night's sleep: snoring and sleeping hot."

TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Bases with Sleeptracker technology automatically sense and respond to sleepers during the night to deliver the following benefits:

Automatic Snore Detection and Response* : Discrete sensors automatically detect snoring vibrations and the base silently responds by adjusting a sleeper's head position, without having to wake either the person snoring or their sleeping partner.

: Discrete sensors automatically detect snoring vibrations and the base silently responds by adjusting a sleeper's head position, without having to wake either the person snoring or their sleeping partner. Customized Sleep Report: Each morning, sleepers receive a personalized sleep report and sleep score, based on a range of bio, sleep and environmental metrics. These include heart and breathing rates; time spent awake, in REM, light and deep sleep phases, and sleep efficiency.

Each morning, sleepers receive a personalized sleep report and sleep score, based on a range of bio, sleep and environmental metrics. These include heart and breathing rates; time spent awake, in REM, light and deep sleep phases, and sleep efficiency. A user's sleep score helps indicate overall sleep quality; it ranges from 0 to 100, and factors total sleep along with how quickly people fall asleep, time spent in the different phases, and the number of wake-ups.

Personalized Sleep Coaching : By infusing AI to analyze this data, each sleeper receives personalized insights and advice on sleep strategies to help them achieve deeper, more rejuvenating sleep.

: By infusing AI to analyze this data, each sleeper receives personalized insights and advice on sleep strategies to help them achieve deeper, more rejuvenating sleep. Smart Home Connectivity: With their compatible Google Home® and Amazon Alexa® devices, people can use simple voice commands to adjust the position of their base, get their daily sleep reports and receive personalized sleep tips.

How TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Bases with Sleeptracker technology work:

Based on more than a decade of sleep science advances, the Tempur-Pedic® Sleeptracker® uses a pair of non-intrusive sleep monitoring sensors to capture data, without the use of either microphones or cameras. This secure and anonymous data collection allows users to opt-out, or even temporarily pause their sleep tracking at any time, with just a single tap.

When snoring is detected, the Tempur-Pedic Sleeptracker automatically adjusts the smart base to raise or lower the sleeper's head to a position that may reduce snoring.*

Throughout the night, the Tempur-Pedic sleep system tracks the sleepers' sleep phases and quality, and summarizes it in daily reports delivered via email or its easy-to-use smart device app.

The TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base Collection consists of two options and will be first available at TEMPUR-PEDIC Stores across North America in August 2019, with expanded retail availability planned for later this year and in 2020:

The TEMPUR-Ergo Smart Base will retail for $1,799 (queen-size).

(queen-size). The TEMPUR-Ergo Extend Smart Base -- the most-elite power base available today -- features additional benefits, including four massage zones, PerfectSeat™ technology to optimize the mattress shape for a more natural position in which to relax, Pillow Tilt and increased weight capacity, will retail at $2,199 (queen-size).

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

*May reduce snoring in otherwise healthy individuals who snore due to body positioning.

