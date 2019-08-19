Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology

LEXINGTON, Ky. and SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, and Fullpower® Technologies, Inc., the sleep technology company, today announced a strategic partnership.

"When selecting a technology partner we evaluated all existing options and Fullpower has a clearly superior platform," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy President and CEO. "We also share a common vision to radically improve customers' sleep experiences through continued innovation."

"Tempur Sealy is the best bedding company on the planet," said Philippe Kahn, Fullpower Technologies Chairman. "Together, we aim to improve lives through better, smarter sleep."

Through this partnership, Tempur-Pedic recently unveiled the Tempur-Ergo® Smart Base Collection powered by Sleeptracker® AI. The Sleeptracker® Technology Platform is designed and operated by Santa Cruz-based Fullpower. Combined with adaptable Tempur-Pedic mattresses, the Tempur-Ergo® Smart Base powered by Sleeptracker® AI creates a completely integrated system with personalized sleep analytics and coaching, plus a uniquely-responsive foundation that can now automatically respond to snoring and may help people sleep more comfortably.*

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company's products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company's brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

About Fullpower Technologies Inc.

Fullpower® designs, develops and operates a complete platform for hybrid Edge/Cloud AI, algorithms, big data, predictive analytics, together with end-to-end engineering services. The Company's platform is backed by a patent portfolio of 125+ patents. The Company's key areas of expertise are bio-sensing, non-invasive PSG-level sleep technology. The Company's markets are in Medical Solutions, Clinical Trials, SmartHome and Wearable. For more information, visit http://www.fullpower.com.

*May reduce snoring in otherwise healthy individuals who snore due to body positioning.

Tempur-Pedic and Tempur-Ergo are registered trademarks of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Fullpower and Sleeptracker are trademarks of Fullpower Technologies, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

