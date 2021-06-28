Tempur Sealy Brands Top Industry Rankings

LEXINGTON, Ky, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy"), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that its Sealy® and Tempur-Pedic® brands were ranked as the #1 and #2 best-selling mattress brands in the U.S., according to Furniture Today's list of the Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers.* Furniture Today, one of the most-respected trade publications in the bedding industry, estimated that Sealy's sales increased 14.6%, to over $1.6 billion, and that Tempur-Pedic's sales increased 23.5%, to nearly $1.4 billion, in 2020. This marks the second-consecutive year in which the Sealy brand has been recognized as the #1 best-selling mattress brand in the U.S.

Based on the sales strength of both brands as outlined in 2020 industry data, Tempur Sealy is the largest U.S. bedding company.**

"Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, across the U.S. and all around the world. This recognition is a testament to our commitment, and to the trust consumers have in our brands and products. Our continued growth and leadership would not have happened without the hard work and passion of Tempur Sealy employees and licensees, and without the strong support of our valued retail partners. I would like to thank all of them for helping make Sealy and Tempur-Pedic the top-selling mattress brands in the U.S.," said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy Chairman and CEO.

The Furniture Today recognition builds upon other notable recognitions that the Sealy and Tempur-Pedic brands have recently received. Sealy was recognized as America's Most Trusted Mattress Brand, according to the 2021 BrandSpark ® American Trust Study***, further underscoring the confidence consumers have in the brand. Tempur-Pedic was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with retail mattresses by J.D Power.**** The J.D. Power award for Tempur-Pedic marked the second consecutive year Tempur-Pedic has achieved this distinction, and the third time overall.

*See Furniture Today's Top 20 U.S. Bedding Producers methodology that includes SEALY® and STEARNS & FOSTER® products in Sealy ranking. https://www.furnituretoday.com/research-and-analysis/top-bedding-producers-tsi-brand-duo-takes-top-two-spots/

**Market share calculation based on Furniture Today estimated wholesale shipments for Sealy and Tempur-Pedic, and the International Sleep Association 2020 Mattress Industry Trends Report of market wholesale shipments.

***Voted Most Trusted Mattress Brand by American shoppers based on the 2021 BrandSpark® American Trust Study. Visit BrandsparkMostTrusted.com

****Tempur-Pedic received the highest score among retail mattresses in the J.D. Power 2017 & 2019-2020 Mattress Satisfaction Studies of customers' satisfaction with their mattress purchase. Visit jdpower.com/awards

