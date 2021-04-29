Tempur Sealy Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Company" or "Tempur Sealy") today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the authorization under the Company's share repurchase program to a total of $400 million. In the first quarter of 2021, Tempur Sealy utilized approximately $300 million under its existing authorization to repurchase approximately 8.4 million shares. The Company expects to repurchase at least 6% of shares outstanding in 2021.

Stock repurchases under this program may be made through open market transactions, negotiated purchases or otherwise, at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, financing and regulatory requirements and other market conditions. The program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time without prior notice. Repurchases may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under federal securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be characterized as "forward-looking" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which includes information concerning one or more of the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "expects," "will," "should," "would" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's share repurchase program and the Company's expectations regarding future performance and operating cash flow. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the Company will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct.

Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from any that may be expressed as forward-looking statements. These risk factors include risks associated with general economic, financial and industry conditions, particularly conditions relating to the financial performance and related credit issues present in the retail sector, as well as consumer confidence and the availability of consumer financing; the Company's ability to execute on its acquisition, integration and expansion strategies; the impact of the macroeconomic environment in both the U.S. and internationally on the Company; uncertainties arising from national and global events; the effect of future legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in international trade, duties, tariffs and other aspects of international trade policy; industry competition; the effects of consolidation of retailers on revenues and costs; and consumer acceptance of and changes in demand for the Company's products.

Other potential risk factors include the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in ITEM 1A of Part 1 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. There may be other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, we know how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, we deliver award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries.

Our highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster® and our non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Our distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, our Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures our products are offered wherever and however customers want to shop.

Lastly, we accept our global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, our community and environment. We have and are implementing programs consistent with our responsibilities.

