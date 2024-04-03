Tempus Realty Partners Purchases Three Industrial Properties to Complete $50.9M Portfolio

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, is pleased to announce the acquisition of three industrial sale-leasebacks located across three states. The fully leased properties total 610,247 SF and 132.36 acres. The acquisitions form the Charleston/Knoxville/Lafayette portfolio for $50.9 million.

The industrial properties are located in North Charleston, SC, Knoxville, TN and Lafayette, IN. The tenants include Kamran and Company, The Carlstar Group and The Maximus Group.

Knoxville, TN

"Each of these properties supports critical operations for their respective tenants," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "These sale-leaseback acquisitions represent a win-win, delivering a business solution for our tenants and a compelling investment opportunity for our investors."

The Charleston/Knoxville/Lafayette portfolio represents Tempus' first acquisition in 2024.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities.

