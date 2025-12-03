Tempus Realty Partners to Develop 150,000-SF Industrial Facility in Charlotte MSA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners announced it has acquired a three-parcel, 19.82-acre site in Matthews, North Carolina, where the company plans to develop a 150,000-square-foot warehouse. The property is located within the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area, one of the most supply-constrained and sought-after industrial infill markets in the Charlotte area.

Tempus acquired the site after completing a zoning, environmental and entitlement process that cleared the way for development. The project is designed to offer flexibility and can be delivered as either a build-to-suit or speculative industrial development.

"This is a unique opportunity in one of the tightest industrial submarkets in the region," said Clay Ramey, partner and vice president of capital markets at Tempus Realty Partners. "Smaller, more flexible facilities like this are increasingly appealing to tenants who prioritize efficiency and proximity. After working carefully through the zoning and environmental steps, we're excited to bring a modern, 150,000-square-foot warehouse to the Charlotte MSA."

Tempus Realty Partners continues to expand its industrial portfolio across key growth markets, focusing on strategic acquisitions and developments that deliver long-term value to investors and end users.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since forming in 2016.

