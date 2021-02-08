TEMSA completes delivery of new TS35E to A Yankee Line, a multifaceted motorcoach operator based in Boston

The new purchase is one of six TEMSA 35-foot coaches in their fleet. It targets the luxury executive market and accommodates 21 passengers in specially designed two-plus-one seats. Equipped with satellite TV, wood grain flooring, aluminium wheels, 110V outlets, and USB ports, it also boasts a custom galley manufactured by Creative Mobile Interiors.

Powered by a Cummins L9 350 HP engine driving through an Allison B500 transmission, like all TEMSAs delivered in the US, the TS35 has a stainless steel monocoque frame, substantial underfloor luggage space, and the latest in safety technology.

Tony Mongiovi, TEMSA's NE Regional Manager, said:

"All of us at TEMSA are excited about this coach for many reasons. It's a privilege to work with a company that has a reputation for quality like A Yankee Line. Their commitment to providing superior service is evident in the way they designed and specified this coach."

"We at TEMSA are proud of the fact that we got to 'show off' our versatility, and in the midst of a worldwide slowdown, it's great to see an operator like A Yankee Line investing in the future of luxury motorcoach transportation."

"Our TS35 model is among the essential players in the US motor coach/travel segment and it stands out in the market as a very comfortable product available in dimensions ideal for smaller customer segments as well as for its robustness and low operating cost. Our alliance with A Yankee Line, one of the most powerful players in the market since 2013, is very valuable to us. Today, we are once again pleased because they have chosen TEMSA."

"Key factors which make TEMSA a successful actor worldwide are our ability to quickly adapt to our customers' needs with our robust R&D center and technological advancements, and our capacity to launch tailor-made products in the market. We are on a fast-growth track in the US market and have been continuously renewing our product range. With the success we have achieved, we have set new goals for the upcoming period. Our electric vehicles are ready for mass production and we will see them soon on the roads in different parts of the US," said Fatih Kozan, Country Director at TEMSA North America.

Founded in 1968, and building coaches since 1984, TEMSA is one of Turkey's leading automotive companies, manufacturing and distributing buses and coaches in domestic and international markets.

After the recent share transfer, Sabancı Holding and PPF Group, the controlling shareholder of Škoda Transportation, a highly regarded Czech-based company that is among the world's largest manufacturers of light rail vehicles and propulsion units for trolleybuses, took over the management of TEMSA.

With a worldwide reputation for quality and support, TEMSA has a broad range of products that helps customers serve a changing business environment and adapt their fleets to passengers' evolving needs. Visit their US website at: www.temsa.com/us/en/temsa.

