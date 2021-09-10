TEMSA showcased its 'Smart cities' vision at the IAA Munich

Drawing attention with its electric vehicle exports and tenders won recently, TEMSA provided shuttle service with Avenue Electron and MD9 electriCITY vehicles at the IAA Mobility 2021 Fair held in Munich, Germany. At the fair, TEMSA also exhibited the battery pack produced in Adana plant, and shared its smart cities vision with the participants.

TEMSA, a Sabancı Holding and the PPF Group company, continues increase its targets in the European market day by day. Exporting over 15 thousand vehicles developed with its own technology to 66 countries in the world, TEMSA exhibited its battery pack that it started to produce in-house, along with the Avenue Electron and MD9 electriCITY vehicles, at the IAA Mobility 2021 Fair held in Munich, one of the most significant organizations of the European automotive. While providing shuttle services at the fairground, TEMSA's Avenue Electron and MD9 electriCITY vehicles were highly appreciated by the participants.