TEMSA's eco-friendly buses to 'electrify' Prague too!

In this scope, after signing the electric bus fleet agreement of Prague Transportation Company in cooperation with Škoda Electric, a subsidiary of Škoda Transportation, will deliver the fleet of 14 buses by the end of this year.

The fleet of modern, environmental and sustainable vehicles will reduce the city's carbon emissions while also contributing to a cleaner and inhabitable air. The agreement with the value of approximately 207 million korunas (10 million dollars) will also be the first electric bus delivery that TEMSA will put into effect together with Škoda, its sister company.

"It is significant for the Turkey's economy"

Noting that this delivery to Prague is the first concrete example of TEMSA - Škoda Transportation cooperation, Dogancioglu continued: "We are very pleased to be delivering our first fleet of electric buses, produced with joint technology with our sister company, Škoda Transportation, to Prague. These exports are also very significant for Turkey's economy and Turkish industry. The Czech Republic, the home of Škoda Transportation, is one of the most eco-conscious countries on environmentally friendly vehicles and reducing carbon emission. We believe that the fleet of 14 electric vehicles we deliver will set an example for the vision of 'Smart cities' with its economical, comfortable, safe and environmentally friendly structure as well as keeping up with the modern architecture of the city."

"We are the game-changer in electric vehicles"

Doğancıoğlu highlighted that TEMSA continues to operate with the vision of being among the game-changer companies in the world in the field of electric vehicles, added, "Within this context, thanks to the power and know-how of our joint technology, I believe that Škoda Transportation and TEMSA will achieve bigger success stories in different markets in the upcoming period."

"The most concrete step of the collaboration"

Petr Brzezina, Chairman of the Board and President of Škoda Transportation, also emphasized his satisfaction with this success achieved in cooperation with TEMSA, continued: "It is a great pleasure to supply vehicles that operate quietly and, in addition, have low operating costs, making their operation sustainable in the long run. This agreement is also the first significant step in terms of cooperation between Škoda and TEMSA. This fleet of 12-meter buses is the result of a modern design experience with a sophisticated technological infrastructure."

The electric buses, Škoda E'CITY, differ with their properties like easy charging and remote control of battery status through the support of new generation technologies. Called the 'technology of the future' due to its environmental and low cost advantage, this charging equipment allows for a longer and more comfortable journey.

Technical information about the E'City electric bus

This new electric bus for a Prague transport company is 12 meters long, and its design speed is 80 km/h. E'City is a fully low-floor, emission-free, battery-powered vehicle that has a guaranteed range of more than 100 kilometres on a single charge. Its charging power is up to 150kW, and charging takes place using a double arm pantograph located on the vehicle and an on-board galvanically isolated charger directly from the 600V/750V DC network. There is also the option of plug-in overnight charging in the depot from a socket. Air conditioning and heating are also purely electronic, and the driver's cab is closed due to higher safety requirements.

There is naturally also a space for prams and wheelchairs, as well as places for people with reduced mobility. The electric bus will be equipped with a modern information and check-in system, including automatic passenger counting and equipment for the blind. There will also be a camera system for passenger safety.

