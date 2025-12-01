Temu Named Best E-Commerce Company at People's Money Awards

ROME, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global online marketplace, has been awarded Best E-Commerce Company at the People's Money Awards, the annual recognition organized by Money.it to highlight companies that exhibit innovation, growth, and strong public appeal in Italy.

Winners of the People's Money Awards—organized by Money.it, one of Italy's leading online financial news platforms—are selected through a public vote. The awards ceremony took place in Rome.

"International companies such as Temu are choosing to invest in our territory, establishing themselves as recognized and appreciated entities by the public. Their victory at the People's Money Awards is proof of this," said a Money.it spokesperson. "The Money Awards were created with the mission of giving voice to all aspects of what it means to do business in Italy."

Temu entered the Italian market in 2023 and began onboarding local sellers the following year. According to a recent IPSOS survey commissioned by Temu, global consumers cite affordability and product variety as the leading reasons for choosing Temu, estimate average savings of around 24%, and nearly 80% rate Temu as offering excellent or good value for money.

"We are honored to receive this award and thank our users for their trust in Temu," said a Temu spokesperson. "We will continue our mission to widen access to affordable quality products and support businesses with growth opportunities."

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

