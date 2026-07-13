Temu Triples Brand Coverage in Proactive IP Enforcement Push

Temu's annual report on intellectual property enforcement sets out expanded protections across seller onboarding and live listings, with proactive monitoring covering more than 15,000 brands

BOSTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu expanded its intellectual property (IP) protection over the past year, tripling the number of brands it proactively monitors to more than 15,000. The ratio of proactive removals to reactive takedowns for potentially infringing listings increased to 331:1, up from approximately 200:1 a year earlier, according to its 2026 Intellectual Property Protection Report.

The annual report, which covers the period June 2025 through May 2026, details how Temu enforces its platform rules governing IP rights and the results it has achieved.

Key figures from the report:

Temu's proactive monitoring database covers more than 15,000 brands, up from more than 5,000 a year earlier.

Proactive removals of potentially infringing listings outnumbered reactive takedowns by a ratio of 331 to 1, up from approximately 200 to 1 the previous year.

Temu's detection database holds more than 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords, a more than ninefold increase in image coverage over the year.

It takes less than 24 hours on average to resolve IP complaints.

Temu engaged with more than 130 industry associations in the period, nearly double the year before.

Temu proactively screens for and takes down infringing listings using a combination of its proprietary screening technology and a team of human expert reviewers. Early detection reduces the enforcement burden on brands, particularly smaller businesses without dedicated IP teams.

"We work to protect intellectual property before it becomes a problem for a rights holder," said a Temu spokesperson. "The report reflects our priorities of finding and removing potentially infringing listings proactively, resolving reported ones quickly and working directly with brands so the system keeps improving."

Screening at every stage

Temu vets sellers before they can join and list on the platform. Over the past year, more than 40% of new applicants were rejected at onboarding for failing verification checks. Temu terminated more than 16,000 stores over the period for repeated IP violations.

Every listing is screened against a detection database of more than 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords before it goes live and continues to be monitored after listing.

Temu has also rolled out a consumer awareness feature across all operating markets. Searches for terms like "fake," "dupe" and "counterfeit" return no results and show a message about the risks of counterfeits instead. The feature blocks more than 80,000 such searches each day.

Working with brands and businesses

Through the Brand Guardian Initiative (BGI), launched in April 2024, brands work with Temu to embed their trademarks and other IP rights into the platform's monitoring systems, so infringements are caught sooner. The initiative works directly with more than 3,000 brands, including about 500 small and medium-sized enterprises. Participating brands get one-on-one support and regular enforcement data whether or not they sell on Temu. Temu also offers IP compliance courses through its Seller Education Center.

Deeper collaboration with the IP community

Over the past year, Temu engaged with more than 130 IP associations, nearly double the year before. In April 2026 it joined the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition, building on its role in the coalition's Marketplace Advisory Council. It also works with international and national IP groups including the International Trademark Association and France's Union des Fabricants.

"Strong intellectual property protection is essential for a healthy marketplace," the Temu spokesperson said. "Our work protects legitimate brand owners and helps consumers buy with confidence and builds trust in our marketplace. We will continue to invest in the people, tools and partnerships that make that protection stronger."

Read the full 2026 Intellectual Property Protection Report.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

SOURCE Temu