TemVideo Launches Instant Long-Form Video Creator for High-Converting Videos

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The next-generation AI video platform, TemVideo , launches today, revolutionizing long-form marketing video creation. Designed specifically to produce high-converting 45 to 90-second videos, TemVideo enables businesses to generate narrative-driven video content that boosts engagement and sales—without any need for complex AI prompts or prompts writing.

From Short Clips to Deep Conversion: Unleash the Power of Long-Form Video Marketing

In a crowded digital space, short clips often fall short. TemVideo solves this by empowering users to create complete, story-rich marketing videos that guide viewers from discovery to decision. This AI video generator is the ideal solution for retail store owners looking to turn viewers into customers with compelling long-form content.

Data-Backed Results: Drive Engagement, Lower Costs

Internal metrics confirm the platform's effectiveness:

40% higher average video completion rate

28% lower cost-per-conversion on platforms like Meta

Enhanced customer engagement and purchase intent through powerful storytelling

How It Works: No-Prompt AI Video Generation Meets Pro-Level Editing

TemVideo merges fully automated AI video creation with an intuitive, powerful editor, democratizing professional-quality production.

Zero-Prompt AI Video Maker

Just upload a product image. Our AI analyzes features, audience, and scenarios, then generates a complete 45-90 second marketing video with a logical story—no technical skills needed.

Professional Video Editing Suite

Refine every detail post-generation. Use the timeline editor to tweak scripts, scenes, subtitles, and music for perfect brand alignment.

Built for Global Campaigns

With superior multi-language voice-over and translation, create localized video content that resonates worldwide.

Key Features for Maximum Marketing Impact

Deep-Content AI Video Generator: Produces structured scripts for storytelling, tutorials, and demos—far beyond simple clips.

Industry-Optimized Video Templates: Jump start projects with templates for beauty, fashion, electronics (3C), embedding proven conversion psychology.

A/B Testing for Video Optimization: Generate multiple versions to test and optimize video performance with real data.

SEO-Friendly Video Workflow: Create videos designed to increase watch time and engagement, boosting visibility on YouTube and social media algorithms.

Start Creating AI-Powered Marketing Videos Today

TemVideo is now live with free trial credits for new users. Experience the simplest way to create high-performing long-form video content. Visit TemVideo to begin your free trial.

About TemVideo

TemVideo is the premier AI platform for long-form marketing video creation and optimization. Built for the attention economy, it helps global brands communicate value, build trust, and drive growth through deep, engaging video content.

