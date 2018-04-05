TEN: A Discovery Inc. Company Partners With Detroit Trading to Boost Its Online Car Shopping Experience

Detroit Trading's online car shopping software generates approximately 50,000 vehicle sales each month, with users saving time, money and headache throughout the purchase process.

In addition to being selected to help power the online car shopping platforms for TEN's MotorTrend.com and AutomobileMag.com, Detroit Trading's software is used by more than 450 affiliates and publishers, including Time Inc., CBS Interactive, C|Net and AutoGuide.com, to provide their audiences with real time access to online pricing, incentives, available inventory and expert advice.

"When TEN approached us to manage their shopping and inventory tools on their properties we jumped at the opportunity," says Pete Bonner, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Detroit Trading. "We have established a pedigree within the marketplace of taking consumer shopping experiences to the next level and look forward to doing the same with TEN's well-known brands," added Bonner. "Motor Trend has always been a trusted voice for automotive shoppers and enthusiasts," says Eric Schwab, Chief Commercial Officer at TEN. "We are excited to partner with Detroit Trading and leverage technology that further improves the shopping experience for our car shopping consumers." Mark Campbell, CEO of Detroit Trading, adds "Detroit is fast becoming a center of ecommerce, and Detroit Trading, through its innovative online car shopping software, is at the center of it."

Detroit Trading and TEN seek to have all enhancements in place by Q3 2018.

About TEN: A Discovery Inc. Company



TEN: A Discovery Inc. Company is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing Velocity network and TEN's entire automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTOR TREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses Velocity's #1 TV network for automotive superfans, MOTOR TREND's #1 automotive YouTube Channel, and the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. For more information, visit ten-discovery.com.

About Detroit Trading Company

Headquartered in metropolitan Detroit, Detroit Trading Company is amongst the world's foremost aggregators of "in-market" automotive shopper intelligence, providing data to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and dealers that is responsible for more than 50,000 vehicle sales or $1.5 billion in monthly car sales. Detroit Trading's 1-800-CAR-SHOW Brand Specialists talk to more than 10,000 in-market car shoppers each day.

A leader in online car shopping since 1996, Detroit Trading Company's technology and digital marketing solutions serve the world's largest auto manufacturers, drives sales for the nation's top dealer groups and powers the nation's top online automotive shopping channels.

