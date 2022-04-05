TEN® Alkaline Spring Water Now Available at All Meijer Stores

The popular 10ph alkaline water is now flowing into the midwest grocer, putting TEN on the map with distribution growth throughout Michigan and surrounding states

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN® Alkaline Spring Water , the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, is celebrating the expansion of their product into all Meijer stores . WIth locations around the midwest, TEN is now available in their 250 + markets. Consumers can find 1 gallon and 1.5 liter bottles in stores and soon via their home delivery rollout.

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water TEN® Alkaline Spring Water

Meijer is one of the largest grocery chains in the region, with locations in Michigan, and other stores spread throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Winsconsin. As part of this exciting relationship with Meijer Companies LTD, TEN was brokered into their stores via KeHE, one of the largest distributors in the natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products verticals. TEN has experienced rapid growth in distribution over the past year, which is attributed to not only their excellent partnerships, but also consumer demand for their .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans.

"Our team at TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is honored to be included in the Meijer family of markets," said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer. "Years ago, we had Meijer on our wishlist for carrying our 10ph alkaline water in their stores and to finally see this become reality is exciting, and we are very thankful to our partner KeHE for the opportunity."

Since being founded in 2013, TEN has seen exciting growth in their retail distribution and has since partnered with KeHE for retail growth opportunities across the US. The alliance has empowered TEN to create new grocer partnerships, giving new and loyal consumers the opportunity to experience the incredible quality and benefits of their natural spring water. TEN is currently being sold in stores including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Hannaford, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online at Walmart.com and Amazon Prime.

TEN® Water is naturally filtered by the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in underwater caves deep below the earth's surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

DOWNLOAD/VIEW MEDIA PHOTOS

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water Website | Instagram | Facebook

Meijer Stores Official Website

About TEN Spring Water:

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com. Visit www.tenspringwater.com for more information.

Contact:

Bradley Public Relations & Marketing

Bob Bradley

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: ‪(949) 274-9651

TEN Spring Water

George Sandrini

Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TEN Alkaline Spring Water