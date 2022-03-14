TEN® Alkaline Spring Water Now Carried at Lowes Foods

The top 10ph alkaline water brand rolls into their East Coast markets, which continues exciting distribution growth for independent alkaline spring water company

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN® Alkaline Spring Water, the ultimate hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, announces their product will be carried in all Lowes Foods locations throughout the East Coast. All locations will carry their 1 gallon and 1.5 liter bottles, which both have been top selling products for TEN year over year.

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water

Nearly 150 markets are owned and operated by Lowes Foods, and TEN will also be carried in their sister stores Just $ave, KJ's Market and UGA Southeast. Over the decades Lowes Foods has become an East Coast staple, having stores located in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. TEN continues to scale their retail distribution around the US, giving consumers easy access to TEN's lineup of 10ph alkaline spring water which is sold in .5 liter six-packs, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and 12 ounce aluminum cans.

"We are thrilled to have TEN® Alkaline Spring Water inside Lowes Foods stores, and thank their team along with UNFI for the opportunity," said Jose Fernandez, chief executive officer. "We know how careful store brands like Lowes Foods are with selecting products for their shelves, and we are excited to show their customers the premium 10ph quality of the TEN brand."

Since being founded in 2013, TEN has strategically grown their retail distribution and has partnered with United Natural Foods (UNFI) for expanded retail opportunities across the United States. The alliance has empowered TEN to create new grocer partnerships, giving new and loyal consumers the opportunity to experience the incredible quality and benefits of their natural spring water. In addition, TEN recently introduced a new aluminum can in a convenient 8-pack carton, and is currently being sold in stores including Publix, Food Lion, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, Hannaford, Foodtown, Fairway, Whole Foods, United, Ingles and Food City, and is also available for home delivery online at Walmart.com and Amazon Prime.

TEN® Water is naturally filtered by the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in underwater caves deep below the earth's surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

About TEN Spring Water:

TEN® Alkaline Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10 pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is sourced and bottled right from pure, natural springs; unlike most bottled water — including other alkaline and electrolyte water — that is sourced from municipal sources (filtered tap water) or limestone aquifers which can deliver non-absorbable calcium. TEN® Alkaline Spring Water is available at supermarkets throughout the eastern United States, specialty markets and online at Amazon.com. Visit www.tenspringwater.com for more information.

