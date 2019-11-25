Ten Argentina Grizzly Bears Airlifted To Colorado Animal Sanctuary

KEENESBURG, Colo., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Their giant, padded feet only ever knew concrete, cobblestones and rock; and for one large male, a sunken pit was his 'home' for 19 years. But after a 5,521 mile journey, ten Grizzly Bears from the Mendoza Zoological Park in Argentina are beginning a new life in Colorado at The Wild Animal Sanctuary.

After an initial period of adjustment in a smaller habitat, they will be transferred to a 50-acre (20+ hectares) habitat at the Sanctuary's new Refuge also located in Colorado.

One of ten grizzlies from the Mendoza Zoological Park in Argentina in its transfer cage en route to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. Grizzly Bears from the Mendoza Zoological Park in Argentina being loaded onto a cargo plane en route to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. One of ten former zoo Grizzly Bears enjoys her first steps of freedom in a natural, large-acreage habitat at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

Like other zoos in Argentina, the Mendoza Zoological Park closed as a zoological facility more than two years ago and is being refashioned into an Eco-Park. Since that time the ten bears have been awaiting a new home.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary was chosen by zoo officials because of its large, natural habitats and nearly 40-year history of rescuing large carnivores.

They will join a number of other animals already at the Refuge, including two tigers and a lion living in their own habitat nearby, eight other grizzlies and three Spectacled Bears.

About The Wild Animal Sanctuary:

Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world, with over 500 rescued animals including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards and other large carnivores living in large-acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates two locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org and www.wildanimalrefuge.org.

