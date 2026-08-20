Ten Attorneys at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Recognized by Best Lawyers® 2027

Eight attorneys selected for The Best Lawyers in America® and two recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America; Richard M. Steigman named New York City "Lawyer of the Year"

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is proud to announce that 10 of the firm's attorneys have received recognition from Best Lawyers® in its 2027 editions.

In addition, partner Richard M. Steigman has been named the 2027 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in New York City.

The Best Lawyers in America® 2027

Eight personal injury attorneys from the firm were recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®:

Marijo C. Adimey — Recognized since 2016

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Jeffrey B. Bloom — Recognized since 2007

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Diana M. A. Carnemolla — Recognized since 2020

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Christopher J. Donadio — Recognized since 2018

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Howard S. Hershenhorn — Recognized since 2007

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Ben B. Rubinowitz — Recognized since 2003

Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Peter J. Saghir — Recognized since 2024

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Richard M. Steigman — Recognized since 2010

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Steigman's selection as 2027 "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs in New York City marks the second time he has received a Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" honor. He was previously named 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs in New York City.

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2027

Two additional attorneys were recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America:

Jacob Green — Recognized since 2027

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Richard Soldano — Recognized since 2023

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers recognition is based on peer review within the legal profession. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America recognizes attorneys earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice.

For more than a century, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has represented seriously injured individuals and families in complex personal injury, medical malpractice and other catastrophic injury litigation. Based on TopVerdict's annual rankings of the Top Verdicts in New York from 2017 through 2025, the firm secured more Top 5 verdicts than any other New York law firm and is the only firm to have earned the #1 overall New York verdict twice during that period.

Ben Rubinowitz, [email protected]

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf