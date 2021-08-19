Ten Attorneys at HKQ Law Named to 2022 Best Lawyers® in America List

KINGSTON, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC is pleased to announce that ten of the firm's lawyers have been named, in multiple practice areas of law, to the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession.

The following lawyers have been named to the 2022 Best Lawyers® in America List:

Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr., Senior Principal, Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn

Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Donald C. Ligorio: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Brian Q. McDonnell: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants; named Workers' Compensation Lawyer of the Year, NEPA Region

Kevin C. Quinn: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Michael A. Lombardo, III: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Nicole M. Santo: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Richard M. Goldberg: Employment Law – Management; Labor Law – Union

Terrence J. Herron: Corporate Law

Christopher C. Quinn: Ones to Watch, Medical Malpractice

Additionally, Attorney Brian Q. McDonnell has also been named Lawyer of the Year, NEPA Region – Workers' Compensation – Claimants.

"As one of the founders of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, I am honored to be part of this notable distinction and proud of all of our attorneys at the firm. Consistent hard work, dedication, compassion, decades of experience, education and research, preparation and extraordinary skills in the courtroom contribute to the results we obtain for our clients," says Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr. "A special congratulations to Brian McDonnell for also being named Workers' Compensation Lawyer of the Year, NEPA region."

Since 1987, attorneys at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn have been named to the Best Lawyers in America list. Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. "For more than a third of a century, Best Lawyers has been the gold standard of excellence in the legal profession," says CEO Steven Naifeh. "We are extremely proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of these exceptional legal professionals," says President Phil Greer.

Media Contact:

Susan Greenfield

[email protected]

570-287-3000

SOURCE Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn

Related Links

https://www.hkqpc.com

