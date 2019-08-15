Ten Billion Coin is the Chinese Blockchain for Supply Chain, Storage, Finance, and More

NANTONG, China, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The platform will allow existing companies to take advantage of this technology to provide transparent financial reports, supply chain management, authentic product verification, customer usage and satisfaction reports, etc.

Ten Billion Coin

Ten Billion Coin is not trying to reinvent the wheel in blockchain, but rather help existing companies apply the advantages of the technology to their currently established business models to build stronger communities around their products or services via greater transparency. Ten Billion Coin's goal is to help companies integrate blockchain technology as a tool for their business the same way that internet integration began in the 90s.

The competitive advantage of using existing companies is that you are not staking your future into unproven teams and processes. There is safety in the fact these groups have existing product lines, distribution channels, management teams, and customer bases. Many of the experimental aspects of new entrants into the blockchain industry place risk squarely on the shoulders of the supporters and participants.

Ten Billion Coin is different in that much of that risk is eliminated due to cooperation with companies that have proven themselves for years and consequently have a stability and reliability that can't be matched by new entrants.

Strong Leadership

The team of founders that this project brings is tenured and strong both in terms of leadership and experience. CEO RuLiang Ye has previously worked for Shanghai No. 2 Construction Engineering Company, the Ministry of Space, and Shanghai YingYing Investment Management Company. CFO Xin Hu has formal education in economics, finance, and accounting. He has national professional and technical qualifications as an intermediate accountant and also qualifications in financial futures.

The advisors for this project are also well-cast. Yong Hu is a lawyer, a CPA, economist, and financial securities expert. YuLin Zhang has rich practical experience in financial auditing for listing on the new Third Board of China (which specializes in blockchain-based company offerings, IPOs, and corporate bond issuance. He is well-positioned and qualified to offer guidance in terms of listing these pre-existing Chinese companies on the blockchain.

ZeFei Ming has 38 years of experience in economic and financial work in businesses of different natures, is familiar with national financial and tax regulations and systems, and has comprehensive economic and financial management capabilities. He has 14 years of working experience at Shanghai PuDong Development Bank as Bank Manager, and is familiar with the bank's credit process and risk appetite, and has strong financing ability.

This is a project not to be missed. China has led the charge of global manufacturing and production for the last 30 years, and now these companies and the nation is stepping into the future with their efforts on the blockchain.

