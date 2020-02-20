Ten billion investment to build Chengdu medical city to create a new highland for the international health industry

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, with the continuous advancement of "three medical integration", Chengdu Medical City's three medical innovation center, as "Western China Biomedical Innovation Center", submitted a satisfactory answer sheet: 58 new contracted projects (47 three medical projects, and 10 projects worth more than 500 million yuan), total investment of about 23.431 billion yuan, successful introduction of major industrialization projects including Luoxin Pharmaceutical, KunDing Group, and other new drugs such as anesthesia and neuropsychiatric drugs, Shenchuang Medical Talent and other industry-leading high-tech. It has provided strong development momentum for Wenjiang to build an "international health industry highland and western innovation park city".

Recruiting talents to enhance the core influence of the park

Since 2019, aiming at the "1 + 3 + N" investment promotion target, the main leaders of Wenjiang District Party Committee and District Government led the team. Chengdu Medical City actively went to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Shandong, Jiangsu and other places and visited many domestic top 500 and industry-leading enterprises. To strengthen and lead the industry, we successfully held the "Mutual Convergence GBR Club" Biomedicine Salon and Investment Environment Promotion Conference in Wenjiang District, Chengdu. Pfizer, Novartis, Eli Lilly, Baxter, Roche, Abbott, and 30 others were invited representatives from more than 500 companies attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chengdu medical city has also combined "Introduction" and "Going out", and successfully passed several important medical summits and forums, which greatly enhanced its influence in the industry and obtained effective project information. Many well-known biomedical companies have established contact channels.

According to the target mission of "1 + 3 + n", Chengdu medical city will continue to combine industry investment, professional investment, chain investment, fine investment and other investment method to improve the stock and increase the volume.

Reasonable planning to build a healthy industry ecosystem

Chengdu Medical City adheres to the planning idea of the "1 + 3" major health industry functional zone in the entire district, benchmarking advanced biomedical parks such as Boston, Wuhan Optics Valley, Shanghai Zhangjiang, etc., and completed the Chengdu Medical City Master Plan Revision and Chengdu Regulatory Detailed Planning and Urban Design for Medical City. At present, the Medical City has identified four directions for project packaging: rehabilitation aid industrial park, high-end biotechnology, pharmaceutical industry, and low-quality and inefficient resource utilization. We have planned to package 15 projects including Sichuan Rehabilitation Assistive Device Industrial Park, Biomedical Industrial Park, Pharmaceutical Packaging Production Base, and Medical and Health Big Data Center, with a total investment of 20.1 billion.

As the "Western China Biomedical Innovation Center", the Chengdu Medical City Third Medical Innovation Center (Phase III) project focuses on the introduction of medical equipment, precision medicine, biotechnology medicine, health management and other industries. There are now 27 contracted companies in Chengdu Medical City. There is one R & D supply chain service platform with a total rental area of 72,166.49 square meters, accounting for 80.07% of the industrial area.

At present, Chengdu Medical City is talking about 41 projects, and will accelerate the promotion of over 23 billion yuan under discussion. In the first quarter, it will advance 4 major projects of more than 500 million yuan, including the Southern Medical University biotechnology project, Qinghai Neutron Rehabilitation Device Production and Research Base, which will be signed as soon as possible. In 2020, we will strive to introduce 60 projects, including 10 projects worth more than 500 million yuan and 1 project worth more than 5 billion yuan.

